OnePlus 10 Pro 'Extreme Edition' in White color announced in China

OnePlus 10 Pro 'Extreme Edition' in White color announced in China1
OnePlus 10 Pro in Panda White comes with ceramic white back and 512GB of storage
Initially, the OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in China in two colorways: Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. Now, the company has announced in a post on Chinese social media website Weibo that it is releasing the flagship phone in an additional version dubbed "Extreme Edition". The phone comes with 512GB of storage (OnePlus usually doesn't offer more than 256GB of storage on its devices).
Apart from the color and the storage though, this version of the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with the same internals as the OnePlus 10 Pro that was released earlier in China (and that we tested in our OnePlus 10 Pro preview).
So far, it is unclear whether the Panda White variant will make its way to the US, or internationally at all, so we will have to wait and see for that. For now, OnePlus 10 Pro buyers in China can pre-order the phone which will be hitting the shelves in China on March 1.
