OnePlus 10 Pro 'Extreme Edition' in White color announced in China

OnePlus 10 Pro in Panda White comes with ceramic white back and 512GB of storage

So far, it is unclear whether the Panda White variant will make its way to the US, or internationally at all, so we will have to wait and see for that. For now, OnePlus 10 Pro buyers in China can pre-order the phone which will be hitting the shelves in China on March 1.



