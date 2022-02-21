 OnePlus 10 Pro 'Extreme Edition' in White color announced in China - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

OnePlus

OnePlus 10 Pro 'Extreme Edition' in White color announced in China

Iskra Petrova
By
1
While the international market is still waiting for the global release of the OnePlus 10 Pro, the company has launched another color option for the flagship phone in China, and it is a Panda White color, reports XDA-Developers. The cool thing about this phone besides its color is that it will come with 512GB of internal storage.

OnePlus 10 Pro in Panda White comes with ceramic white back and 512GB of storage


Initially, the OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in China in two colorways: Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. Now, the company has announced in a post on Chinese social media website Weibo that it is releasing the flagship phone in an additional version dubbed "Extreme Edition". The phone comes with 512GB of storage (OnePlus usually doesn't offer more than 256GB of storage on its devices).



Apart from the color and the storage though, this version of the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with the same internals as the OnePlus 10 Pro that was released earlier in China (and that we tested in our OnePlus 10 Pro preview).

So far, it is unclear whether the Panda White variant will make its way to the US, or internationally at all, so we will have to wait and see for that. For now, OnePlus 10 Pro buyers in China can pre-order the phone which will be hitting the shelves in China on March 1.

Related phones

OnePlus 10 Pro specs
OnePlus 10 Pro specs
$1010 eBay
  • Display 6.7 inches 3216 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO

