Amazon and Best Buy's big OnePlus 10 Pro Black Friday deal is here a week early

But it only took OnePlus a few days to improve that by a cool 50 bucks with no strings attached... as long as you remembered to use a coupon code before finalizing your online order. Alternatively, some of you may have decided to wait for Amazon and Best Buy to mimic, expand, and make that killer deal easier to claim, which appears to have happened earlier today.





That's right, the unlocked 5G-enabled OnePlus 10 Pro powerhouse is now on sale pretty much everywhere at an absolutely huge markdown of $250 from a $799.99 list price in an entry-level variant pairing 128 gigs of internal storage space with 8GB RAM.





You can opt for a "Volcanic Black" or "Emerald Forest" model at a lower-than-ever price, at least if you hurry, and there are obviously no special requirements, no hoops to jump through, and no "catches" whatsoever. Just one of the best Android phones around at an irresistible discount, making for one of the greatest Black Friday OnePlus deals ... you're likely to be able to claim by the end of the holiday season.





Unfortunately, digital hoarders unwilling to settle for the aforementioned storage space of this deeply discounted model will find that the 256GB variant is still pretty hard to swallow after a modest $70 trim from a regular price of $869.99. Now that's a deal Amazon could totally improve on (the actual) Black Friday next week.





This may come as a surprise, but Black Friday and Cyber Monday are both technically still more than a week away at the time of this writing. The reason that might surprise you, of course, is that many retailers and device manufacturers have been trying hard to extend and milk the holiday shopping season as much as possible, selling a lot of neat stuff at special prices well in advance of this year's aforementioned big days.