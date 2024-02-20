Head-turning Walmart deal knocks the OnePlus 10 Pro down to its best price

Save $180 on the OnePlus 10 Pro at Walmart

Walmart is now letting you snag the OnePlus 10 Pro at a cool $180 off its price tag. Although this puppy has been on the shelves for some time now, it'll receive Android 15 as a final OS update, plus security updates until 2026, meaning it'll be good to go for at least another year. The OnePlus 10 Pro boasts a great display, top-notch performance, and a versatile camera that should match your smartphone photography obsessions. Get it now and save big.