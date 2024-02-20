Head-turning Walmart deal knocks the OnePlus 10 Pro down to its best price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Gather round, OnePlus fans! We found a great discount on one of the best OnePlus phones – the old but gold OnePlus 10 Pro – that’s just too good to be true. Believe it or not, Walmart is now letting you get this Android phone for under $400, meaning you get to save $180 on it! As far as we know, this device hasn’t seen a lower price point before, so make sure you act on this fantastic deal while it’s still up for grabs.
To our knowledge, this substantial discount first went live on Black Friday at Amazon, only to return some three months afterward at Walmart. Also, while Amazon is now having the same deal on the OnePlus 10 Pro, stocks are quite limited there.
While this bad boy has been on the market for about two years, it’ll be good to go for at least another year, receiving Android 15 as a final OS update and security patches until 2026. That’s not bad for a flagship-grade phone that can now be yours for less than $400, is it?
In addition, the 10 Pro comes with a 5,000mAh battery. Surprise, surprise, you also get a charger in the box here, a rare occurrence nowadays! On our 3D Gaming 120Hz battery test, this bad boy easily beats the Galaxy S23 Ultra, letting you play for over nine hours before the battery dies!
In a typical OnePlus fashion, you get more than impressive charging speeds. With the 65W charger in the box, you can power up your phone in just 32 minutes!
There’s no denying that this puppy doesn’t feature the latest and greatest in OnePlus smartphone technology. Still, it’s retailing at its lowest price on Walmart, giving you the most bang for your buck. Given its impressive specs and premium design, we’d say this bad boy is worth every penny right now.
To our knowledge, this substantial discount first went live on Black Friday at Amazon, only to return some three months afterward at Walmart. Also, while Amazon is now having the same deal on the OnePlus 10 Pro, stocks are quite limited there.
Boasting a splendid 120Hz 6.7-inch AMOLED display, an impressive performance facilitated by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and a versatile triple camera setup, the OnePlus 10 Pro might not be a spring chicken, but it gives you the whole shebang. The device also features a premium design with a solid IP68 rating for exceptional water and dust resistance.
While this bad boy has been on the market for about two years, it’ll be good to go for at least another year, receiving Android 15 as a final OS update and security patches until 2026. That’s not bad for a flagship-grade phone that can now be yours for less than $400, is it?
In addition, the 10 Pro comes with a 5,000mAh battery. Surprise, surprise, you also get a charger in the box here, a rare occurrence nowadays! On our 3D Gaming 120Hz battery test, this bad boy easily beats the Galaxy S23 Ultra, letting you play for over nine hours before the battery dies!
In a typical OnePlus fashion, you get more than impressive charging speeds. With the 65W charger in the box, you can power up your phone in just 32 minutes!
Things that are NOT allowed: