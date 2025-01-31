One UI 7 is bringing Good Lock to the Galaxy S25 worldwide, and this is why you should care

One UI 7

Trade-in Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Ultra for up to $1,250+ off $399 99 $1419 99 $1020 off (72%) The Galaxy S25 Ultra is officially here! You can now pre-order the mighty Samsung flagship for up to $1,250+ off at the Samsung Store! Eligible device trade-ins help you save up to $900, and you also get a $120 free storage upgrade. Additionally, you get up to $350 Samsung Credits. Pre-order at Samsung

Trade-in Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Plus for up to $800+ off $299 99 $999 99 $700 off (70%) The exciting Galaxy S25 Plus has finally been revealed. Pre-orders are now open, and you can pre-order a unit for up to $700 off at the Samsung Store with eligible trade-ins. There's an additional $100 Samsung Credit available. Pre-order at Samsung Trade-in Pre-order the Galaxy S25 for up to $550+ off $299 99 $799 99 $500 off (63%) The "vanilla" Galaxy S25 is here! Now's the time to pre-order one with exclusive discounts of up to $500. To get the discount, you must trade in an eligible device. There's an additional $100 Samsung Credit available, which includes your $50 Reservation Gift! Pre-order at Samsung

One UI 7

One UI 7

Good Lock is a supercharged customization app that lets you fine-tune almost entirely the look and feel of the UI on Galaxy devices. You can customize almost everything: from colors on your icons to the look and feel of your keyboard, to what info is displayed on your notification panel:









As you can see in the video above, the Good Lock app allows you to create your own color palette for your phone. The controls include all the available colors and their saturation as well. Meanwhile, you can choose a keyboard style from a plethora of different looks, while you can also choose the effects and even sounds for it.



Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy



You can also add fun effects to your display when you receive notifications. All of the

As you can see in the video above, the Good Lock app allows you to create your own color palette for your phone. The controls include all the available colors and their saturation as well. Meanwhile, you can choose a keyboard style from a plethora of different looks, while you can also choose the effects and even sounds for it.On top of that, you can add buttons to the Navigation bar and even change their shapes. Also, you can play with button transparency and layout, which is simply put fantastic if you want your phone to feel truly yours.You can also add fun effects to your display when you receive notifications. All of the Good Lock modules and features can be found here.

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Cambodia

Canada

Czech Republic

Chile

China

Colombia

Croatia

Denmark

Egypt

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

India

Kenya

Malaysia

Mexico

Moldova

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Russia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Singapore

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Scotland

South Korea

Thailand

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

USA

Great Britain

One UI 7