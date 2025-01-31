Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
One UI 7 is bringing Good Lock to the Galaxy S25 worldwide, and this is why you should care

Samsung Galaxy S Series
The Galaxy S25 and S24 held by a person with their displays facing the viewer.
Together with One UI 7, or shortly after its release, Samsung is expected to make its super-powerful customization app, Good Lock, available worldwide.

With the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung is bringing its Android-15-based skin, One UI 7. Soon after the 2025 flagships hit the shelves, we expect the new OS to grace older Galaxy flagships after being in beta with the Galaxy S24 for the past couple of months. We don't have an exact date for its official release, but Samsung has indicated it's not going to take too long.

Alongside some fine AI features, the new Now Bar, a simplified home screen look, notifications and quick settings changes, One UI 7 also brings something Samsung fans all over the world have been waiting for almost nine years: the Good Lock app will become available worldwide.

At the beginning of the month, Samsung confirmed that Good Lock will no longer be exclusive to a limited number of regions and countries. The company didn't provide an exact timeline of when to expect the app to make its world tour, but likely this would be sometime after One UI 7 starts rolling out globally.
 
Good Lock is a supercharged customization app that lets you fine-tune almost entirely the look and feel of the UI on Galaxy devices. You can customize almost everything: from colors on your icons to the look and feel of your keyboard, to what info is displayed on your notification panel:

Video Thumbnail

As you can see in the video above, the Good Lock app allows you to create your own color palette for your phone. The controls include all the available colors and their saturation as well. Meanwhile, you can choose a keyboard style from a plethora of different looks, while you can also choose the effects and even sounds for it.

On top of that, you can add buttons to the Navigation bar and even change their shapes. Also, you can play with button transparency and layout, which is simply put fantastic if you want your phone to feel truly yours.

You can also add fun effects to your display when you receive notifications. All of the Good Lock modules and features can be found here.

Before going worldwide, Good Lock was reserved for Galaxy users in the following countries:
  • Argentina
  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Brazil
  • Cambodia
  • Canada
  • Czech Republic
  • Chile
  • China
  • Colombia
  • Croatia
  • Denmark
  • Egypt
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Hungary
  • India
  • Kenya
  • Malaysia
  • Mexico
  • Moldova
  • Netherlands
  • New Zealand
  • Norway
  • Peru
  • Philippines
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Russia
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • Singapore
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Scotland
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Turkey
  • United Arab Emirates
  • USA
  • Great Britain

Once the app gets its worldwide release, it will also be available to download everywhere from the Play Store. Samsung made it available on the Play Store last year, but of course, it had the geo-restrictions that the company has now decided to finally remove.

Samsung's Good Lock is definitely something that you'd want to try if you're a fan of customizations. Unfortunately, Apple with its limited amount of customization available to iPhone users, can't even get close to the level of personalization you can achieve with the Good Lock app.

As we already mentioned, the exact date that this will roll out is not clear at the moment. Samsung previously stated that One UI 7 stable release would be more-or-less completed by the end of March to supported devices. Hopefully, around the same time, we'll see the global availability of Good Lock. 
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

