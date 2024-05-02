Samsung Good Lock app arrives on the Google Play Store



Good Lock is like a toolbox for customizing Samsung Galaxy phones. It offers various modules that allow you to tweak elements such as the lock screen, notifications, and the app launcher. In simple terms, it lets you personalize your phone and adjust its functionality to suit your preferences using different plugins and customizable UI elements.



Additionally, the One Hand Operation + module from Good Lock is also available on the Play Store . This app helps you navigate your device with ease using thumb gestures. Once activated, a thin gesture handle appears on either side of the screen. Just swipe this handle to perform assigned functions. By default, it serves as the back button, which is one of the most commonly used functions.







We will have to wait and see if other Good Lock modules will make it to the Play Store, offering a choice for Galaxy users. Expanding its app presence on Google Play may be a welcome change for Samsung users who prefer downloading, updating, and managing all their apps from one place.







It would also be great to see Samsung take advantage of this opportunity to make the Good Lock app and its modules available in more countries. There are still some markets where it hasn't been introduced yet.