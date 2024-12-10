One UI 7 beta brings Z Fold 6's cool loudness normalization feature to S24 phones
Samsung recently launched the One UI 7 beta for Galaxy S24 phones, and one of the features it brought is loudness normalization. The feature prevents sound from becoming too loud all of a sudden, or too quiet, while you're playing media.
The feature was first introduced for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 with One Ui 6.1.1, but strangely it wasn't added to One Ui 6.1 updates for other Galaxy phones.
Luckily, if you have a Galaxy phone eligible for the One UI 7 update, you won't have to manually adjust the volume once the update becomes official: Samsung's loudness normalization would do that for you.
Right now, the beta is available only for Samsung's latest premium phones, the S24 models. This means it's not clear which other Samsung phones will get the loudness normalization feature, but it's likely at least some of the others will be receiving it.
I think this feature is incredibly useful and I like the fact that it seems Samsung will bring it to other devices apart from the Fold 6 and Flip 6.
You may have noticed that sometimes, volume levels vary between songs and videos. Some streaming services like Spotify offer volume normalization features to make sure you enjoy a uniform listening experience. However, with some apps, you need to manually adjust the volume when it varies.
Earlier this year, the feature was introduced to Samsung's foldables Flip 6 and Fold 6. It works pretty straightforwardly: One UI will lower or boost the volume automatically to keep volume levels consistent.
Strangely, the feature wasn't made available to other phones. However, the feature was found to be available for S24 phones with the first One UI 7 beta release.
To enable the feature in One UI 6.1.1 (on Samsung's foldables) you need to go to Settings, then Sounds and Vibration, and then enable it from Sound quality and effects. In One UI 7, it was discovered that you can also toggle the feature by pressing and holding anywhere on the volume slider.
