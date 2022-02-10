You will be able to choose how much virtual RAM you need on your Galaxy with One UI 4.1

You will be able to choose how much virtual RAM you need on your Galaxy with One UI 4.10
Okay, Samsung has now announced the gorgeous-looking Galaxy S22 series, and these three phones will be coming with One UI 4.1 out of the box. SamMobile now reports that One UI 4.1 has a few tricks up its sleeve when it comes to user experience on Galaxy phones, and the great thing is that it will eventually make its way to other Galaxy phones as well, not just the newest ones.
One of the cool features that this update will bring is an improvement of the RAM Plus feature.
RAM Plus feature will let you increase your RAM even more with One UI 4.1
The RAM Plus feature is a feature of Galaxy phones that lets you increase the amount of RAM you have in order to improve performance on your Galaxy phone. So far, it used 4GB of the onboard storage to use as virtual memory if you wanted it to.
But now, with One UI 4.1, Samsung has decided to further improve the RAM Plus feature. One UI 4.1 will be the operating system that the Galaxy S22 series come with out of the box (and will be eventually making its way to other Galaxy devices too). Now, RAM Plus will let you choose 2, 4, 6, and even 8GB of your onboard storage to increase the performance of apps on your phone.
RAM Plus is basically a feature that allocates some of the storage of your phone as virtual RAM. It's similar to how Windows allocates a portion of disk storage to use as virtual RAM in the cases where the physical RAM in your computer is being insufficient.
When RAM Plus first launched on Galaxy phones, it could only use 4GB of onboard storage, but with One UI 4.1, you will be able to fine-tune it with up to 8GB of storage in case you need a big amount of RAM. This can improve your phone's performance in case you are using a lot of RAM and you need more.
Samsung is further enhancing the Galaxy experience
Some of the other new features that One UI 4.1 will bring have been showcased in a new video, featuring the newly-announced Galaxy S22 series.
One UI 4.1 will first launch with the S22 and the Galaxy Tab S8 series, but will eventually make its way to other devices that support it. The video down-below that Samsung released highlights the improvements that the new update will bring to the camera app. For example, the ability to use Pro mode (a feature that lets you control more settings of your camera) on every lens on the device (we don't know yet if this will be reserved only for the S22 series though, so keep that in mind).
Additionally, you will be getting an improved productivity experience with a smart calendar and multi-window features on the Galaxy Tab S8 series. On top of that, One UI 4.1 brings sleep coaching with Galaxy Watch 4, so you can get the maximum of the smartwatch's sleep monitoring and improve your sleep patterns and sleep quality.
What's more, you will get more perks in connecting your Galaxy phone to a Windows PC with a seamless experience across platforms, so you can continue what you were doing on your phone on your computer. This feature will still need your Galaxy and Windows PC to be connected via Link to Windows.
On top of that, if you have a Galaxy Book Windows laptop and Galaxy Tab S7 or Tab S8 model, you can use the tablet for a second screen seamlessly for improved productivity.
One UI 4.1 will be coming to older Galaxy phones as well, and details on that should be available soon, so stay tuned!