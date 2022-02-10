You will be able to choose how much virtual RAM you need on your Galaxy with One UI 4.1

Okay, Samsung has now announced the gorgeous-looking Galaxy S22 series , and these three phones will be coming with One UI 4.1 out of the box. SamMobile now reports that One UI 4.1 has a few tricks up its sleeve when it comes to user experience on Galaxy phones, and the great thing is that it will eventually make its way to other Galaxy phones as well, not just the newest ones.





RAM Plus feature will let you increase your RAM even more with One UI 4.1

But now, with One UI 4.1, Samsung has decided to further improve the RAM Plus feature. One UI 4.1 will be the operating system that the Galaxy S22 series come with out of the box (and will be eventually making its way to other Galaxy devices too). Now, RAM Plus will let you choose 2, 4, 6, and even 8GB of your onboard storage to increase the performance of apps on your phone.







Samsung is further enhancing the Galaxy experience

Some of the other new features that One UI 4.1 will bring have been showcased in a new video, featuring the newly-announced Galaxy S22 series.



Additionally, you will be getting an improved productivity experience with a smart calendar and multi-window features on the Galaxy Tab S8 series. On top of that, One UI 4.1 brings sleep coaching with Galaxy Watch 4, so you can get the maximum of the smartwatch's sleep monitoring and improve your sleep patterns and sleep quality.







