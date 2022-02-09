Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra goes official with a huge 14.6-inch display and a notch

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra goes official with a huge 14.6-inch display and a notch0
While one of them is premium and looks like a real competitor to the iPad Pro series, the others target the less expensive territory of the iPad Air. Is the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra a true iPad Pro rival? Is the notch actually useful or simply unpleasant? Let's find out.
In terms of design, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has a high-end build, with a Tough Armour Aluminum frame (which could explain its weight), a metal back, and the slimmest bezels ever on a Samsung tablet. Unfortunately, while it looks very pretty, it only comes in one color option - Graphite.
But you should keep in mind that iPhones also have notches, and we’ve gotten used to them, so the same will probably happen with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra as well.
The top side of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra can house an S-Pen via magnets. Official book and keyboard cover will also be available for the premium tablet. Both of these accessories have dedicated spaces for the S-Pen. They come only in Black, with what looks to be a soft-touch matte finish.
As mentioned earlier, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has a microSD card slot. With it, you can expand the storage of the tablet by up to 1TB. The tablet also has four stereo speakers tuned by AKG with Dolby Atmos surround sound. Samsung’s Ultra tablet uses an in-display fingerprint scanner.
On the back, you will find another dual-camera system. This time it contains a 13MP main shooter and a 6MP ultra-wide camera. The tablet can record a video in 4K 30fps.
Performance-wise, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra counts on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. This flagship chip can be equipped with three storage options: 8GB of RAM/128GB of storage, 12GB of RAM/256GB of storage, and the range-topping 16GB of RAM/512GB of storage version. This tablet runs Android 12 out of the box with Samsung’s newest One UI on top, which has plenty of new features and tricks to take advantage of the large screen.
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is pretty well connected. It supports 5G (on cellular versions) and Wi-Fi 6E. It also has Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.
As for the battery, it is 11,200mAh. That’s pretty big even for a tablet, and according to Samsung, it should be good for about 15 hours of video playback. The battery of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra might be big, but it isn’t slow to charge. The tablet supports 45W fast-wired charging which is capable of topping up the battery in about 80 minutes.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series specs
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
|Size
|165.3 x 253.8 x 6.3mm
|185 x 285 x 5.7mm
|208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm
|Display
|11-inch 120Hz TFT; 276ppi
|12.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED; 266ppi
|14.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED; 240ppi
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Storage
|8/12GB of RAM; 128/256GB of storage
|8/12GB of RAM; 128/256GB of storage
|8/12/16GB of RAM; 128/256/512GB of storage
|Battery
|8,000mAh
|10,090mAh
|11,200mAh
Unfortunately, the fast charger doesn’t come in the box and is sold separately. What you do get in the box is an S-Pen and a USB-C charging cable. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will also have 15W reverse charging via USB-C. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is already available to pre-order at Samsung.com with a starting price of $1,099.99. If you order now you will get a free keyboard cover with backlight.