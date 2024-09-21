Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Samsung didn't tell you that it enhanced the UI of the audio equalizer on some Galaxy phones

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Software updates Music Audio
Samsung didn't tell you that it enhanced the UI of the audio equalizer on some Galaxy phones
What if we told you that Samsung did something during a recent update to enhance the audio experience on your Galaxy smartphone and didn't tell you about it. How would you feel? Some might be happy for the improved audio experience; others might take the approach of an angry Karen upset that Samsung was digging deep into their phone's system without your permission.

When Samsung released One UI 6.1.1, one of the improvements made by the update was to improve the UI of the audio equalizer while renaming some of the presets to make them more understandable to some Samsung Galaxy users. The new-look for the audio equalizer was first discovered byself-proclaimed tech enthusiast Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) who wrote on "X" about the new design which you can find by going to Settings > Sounds and vibrationSound quality and effectsEqualizer.

Instead of the presets arranged in a list that you can choose from and then customize the equalizer by moving the slider after you make your selection, there are now seven preset chips to choose from; once you choose, you can then customize the equalizer. This way, there is more room for the slider and at the bottom of the UI, there is a brief description of the preset chosen.

n the left is the equalizer in One UI 6. On the right, the equalizer in One UI 6.1.1. | Image credit-Android Police - Samsung didn&#039;t tell you that it enhanced the UI of the audio equalizer on some Galaxy phones
n the left is the equalizer in One UI 6. On the right, the equalizer in One UI 6.1.1. | Image credit-Android Police

You'll also note that there are new names for some of the equalizer options such as Smooth, Clear, Bass Boost, Dynamic, and Treble Boost. This should make it easier for the user to understand what kind of audio sound is getting a boost or a reduction based on his settings.

The One UI 6.1.1 update has been making its way through the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S23, and Galaxy S24 series. You can check to see if the update is ready for your phone by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install. The update also will improve the AI-based Note Assist feature in Samsung Notes which will automatically format your notes, summarize them for you, and also perform a spell check.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
View Plans See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)

Latest News

The Jabra Elite 10 offer Dolby Atmos surround sound for 20% off on Amazon
The Jabra Elite 10 offer Dolby Atmos surround sound for 20% off on Amazon
Make sure you don't have any of these recalled Anker power banks which are a fire hazard
Make sure you don't have any of these recalled Anker power banks which are a fire hazard
Ex Apple designer Jony Ive is working on a new type of smartphone
Ex Apple designer Jony Ive is working on a new type of smartphone
New technology turns glass windows into 5G base stations improving coverage
New technology turns glass windows into 5G base stations improving coverage
YouTube Premium prices have gone up again in some countries
YouTube Premium prices have gone up again in some countries
Huawei angers Chinese consumers at a very bad time for the company
Huawei angers Chinese consumers at a very bad time for the company
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless