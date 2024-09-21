Samsung didn't tell you that it enhanced the UI of the audio equalizer on some Galaxy phones



What if we told you that Samsung did something during a recent update to enhance the audio experience on your Galaxy smartphone and didn't tell you about it. How would you feel? Some might be happy for the improved audio experience; others might take the approach of an angry Karen upset that Samsung was digging deep into their phone's system without your permission.





When Samsung released One UI 6.1.1, one of the improvements made by the update was to improve the UI of the audio equalizer while renaming some of the presets to make them more understandable to some Samsung Galaxy users. The new-look for the audio equalizer was first discovered by self-proclaimed tech enthusiast Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) who wrote on "X" about the new design which you can find by going to





Instead of the presets arranged in a list that you can choose from and then customize the equalizer by moving the slider after you make your selection, there are now seven preset chips to choose from; once you choose, you can then customize the equalizer. This way, there is more room for the slider and at the bottom of the UI, there is a brief description of the preset chosen.











You'll also note that there are new names for some of the equalizer options such as Smooth, Clear, Bass Boost, Dynamic, and Treble Boost. This should make it easier for the user to understand what kind of audio sound is getting a boost or a reduction based on his settings.



