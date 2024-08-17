Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Old Chromecast with Google TV dongles will get upgraded to Android TV 14 too

Old Chromecast with Google TV dongles will get upgraded to Android TV 14 too
Google's recent event wasn't just about shiny new Pixel phones. They also showed off some new Nest gadgets, including the Google TV Streamer, which is stepping in to replace the Chromecast. Although the Chromecast with Google TV is being retired, Google promises to keep it updated with software, including a bump up to Android 14.

Behind the scenes at the event, some Google TV product managers spilled the beans about the Google TV Streamer. It's the first device in the US to run Android 14 for TVs, so naturally, there were questions about this new software. Specifically, folks were curious if there were any features in Android TV 14 that wouldn't work on older devices, even after they get the update.

Turns out the answer is yes, although some of the new Android TV 14 tricks won't work on every device. For example, the Thread border router functionality requires a Thread radio, which is not present in most existing devices. Even if these devices receive the Android 14 for TV update, they won't be able to act as Thread border routers.

They specifically mentioned that this would be the case for the Chromecast with Google TV. Even though it's getting the Android 14 upgrade, it won't be able to use the Thread features like the new Google TV Streamer can because it simply doesn't have the necessary parts inside.

Google giving the Chromecast with Google TV the Android 14 treatment isn't a huge surprise. They promised to keep providing software and security updates even when they announced they were phasing out the Chromecast brand. In fact, the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) is supposed to get security updates until the end of September 2025, while the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is covered until the end of September 2027.

The original Chromecast with Google TV (4K) came with Android TV 10 and later got updated to Android TV 12. The HD model started with Android TV 12 right out of the box. So, Android TV 14 would be the second major OS upgrade for the 4K model and the first for the HD model. This continued support for the Chromecast with Google TV ensures that users can continue to enjoy their devices for years to come.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

