The Google TV Streamer (4K) that replaces the old dongle is now available to pre-order

The Google TV Streamer comes in two colors, Porcelain (white) and an exclusive Hazel (dark green) for the US Google Store. The pill-shaped device, as many of the Made by Google smart home devices, is designed to blend in with your home decor.The Google TV Streamer has several ports on the rear, including HDMI 2.1, Ethernet (10/100/1000 Mbps), and USB-C for power. It isn't very tall and is meant to be tucked away out of sight.

Google TV Streamer (4K) in both the Google Store exclusive Hazel color and the non-exclusive Porcelain | Images credit — Google

The Google TV Streamer (4K) delivers your favorite entertainment quickly, easily, and personalized to you. Available starting September 24th.

Beyond streaming, the Google TV Streamer is designed to be a smart home hub. There's a new Google Home panel in Quick Settings where you can quickly access your Favorites and adjust things like lights, view camera feeds, and even start routines. It also has quick access to the Cameras, Lighting, Climate, and Wifi pages. Here are the listed device key specifications:

Google TV Streamer (4K) Features | Images credit — Google

The Google TV Streamer Voice Remote The Voice Remote has been updated with an improved design, textured back for better grip, and an extra row of buttons. It includes the same IR blaster, convenient mute button, and uses 2 AAA batteries. There's also a Find My Remote button on the back of the Google TV Streamer to help you locate a lost remote.



Google TV Streamer Software The Google TV software will introduce Gemini Overviews on content listings. This feature will give you a deeper understanding of your favorite shows and movies, including summaries, reviews, and even season-by-season breakdowns.



For example, if you're interested in a new TV show, Gemini Overviews can provide you with a summary of the plot, character descriptions, and critical reviews. It can also give you a season-by-season breakdown of the show, so you can decide if it's worth watching.



eportedly be able to purchase the new Voice Remote separately to use with your 2020 Chromecast with Google TV 4K and HD, so the new remote is not exclusive to this new model. However, it doesn't look like it's available for sale yet.

In addition to Gemini Overviews, the Google TV Streamer will also have a generative AI feature that allows you to create custom screensavers that match your home's aesthetic. You can choose from a variety of different styles, colors, and patterns to create a unique screensaver that reflects your personal taste.



Google TV Streamer price and availability The Google TV Streamer (4K) will cost you $99, which is $50 more than the 2020 Chromecast. It comes with the Voice Remote (with 2 color-matched AAA batteries), power adapter, and USB-C power cable (1.8 m). Note that it does require, but does not include, an HDMI 2.1 cable.





What comes in the box of the Google TV Streamer (4K) | Image credit — Google