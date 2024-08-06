The Google TV Streamer (4K) that replaces the old dongle is now available to pre-order

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

After over a decade of using the dongle form factor for their streaming devices, Google is taking a new approach with the Google TV Streamer, a 4K set-top box. Google TV Streamer is replacing the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) and it's designed to be the central hub for your smart home, helping connect all your Matter accessories. The new device is more expensive than the dongle it's replacing.

Google TV Streamer (4K) in both the Google Store exclusive Hazel color and the non-exclusive Porcelain | Images credit — Google

Google TV Streamer design and hardware

The Google TV Streamer comes in two colors, Porcelain (white) and an exclusive Hazel (dark green) for the US Google Store. The pill-shaped device, as many of the Made by Google smart home devices, is designed to blend in with your home decor.

The Google TV Streamer has several ports on the rear, including HDMI 2.1, Ethernet (10/100/1000 Mbps), and USB-C for power. It isn't very tall and is meant to be tucked away out of sight.

Beyond streaming, the Google TV Streamer is designed to be a smart home hub. There's a new Google Home panel in Quick Settings where you can quickly access your Favorites and adjust things like lights, view camera feeds, and even start routines. It also has quick access to the Cameras, Lighting, Climate, and Wifi pages. Here are the listed device key specifications:

  • Operating system: Android TV OS
  • Colors: Hazel (Google Store exclusive) and Porcelain
  • Memory | Storage: 4 GB of RAM | 32 GB of storage
  • Video formats: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
  • Audio formats: Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Atmos
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), Thread radio for direct smart home communication
  • Ports: USB-C (power/data), HDMI 2.1 (Type A), Ethernet (10/100/1000 Mbps)
  • Resolution: 4K HDR at 60 FPS
  • Additional Features: Spatial Audio (available on supported content when you pair Pixel Buds Pro), smart home hub functionality

Google TV Streamer (4K) Features | Images credit — Google

The Google TV Streamer Voice Remote

The Voice Remote has been updated with an improved design, textured back for better grip, and an extra row of buttons. It includes the same IR blaster, convenient mute button, and uses 2 AAA batteries. There's also a Find My Remote button on the back of the Google TV Streamer to help you locate a lost remote.

You will reportedly be able to purchase the new Voice Remote separately to use with your 2020 Chromecast with Google TV 4K and HD, so the new remote is not exclusive to this new model. However, it doesn't look like it's available for sale yet.

Google TV Streamer Software

The Google TV software will introduce Gemini Overviews on content listings. This feature will give you a deeper understanding of your favorite shows and movies, including summaries, reviews, and even season-by-season breakdowns.

For example, if you're interested in a new TV show, Gemini Overviews can provide you with a summary of the plot, character descriptions, and critical reviews. It can also give you a season-by-season breakdown of the show, so you can decide if it's worth watching.

In addition to Gemini Overviews, the Google TV Streamer will also have a generative AI feature that allows you to create custom screensavers that match your home's aesthetic. You can choose from a variety of different styles, colors, and patterns to create a unique screensaver that reflects your personal taste.

Google TV Streamer price and availability

The Google TV Streamer (4K) will cost you $99, which is $50 more than the 2020 Chromecast. It comes with the Voice Remote (with 2 color-matched AAA batteries), power adapter, and USB-C power cable (1.8 m). Note that it does require, but does not include, an HDMI 2.1 cable.

The Google TV Streamer (4K) that replaces the old dongle is now available to pre-order
What comes in the box of the Google TV Streamer (4K) | Image credit — Google

Pre-orders have already started, and it will be available on September 24th. At the time of writing this article, delivery dates on U.S. Google Store orders are being scheduled for approximately September 26-27.
