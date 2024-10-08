Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!
Save hundreds of bucks with Amazon's excellent October deals, check them out now before they're gone!
AMAZON PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS ARE HERE
Save hundreds of bucks with Amazon's excellent October deals, check them out now before they're gone!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

October Prime Day flips Motorola Razr (2023) to 50% off

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Motorola Razr (2023) in Sage Green on a wooden table.
If you have been curious about trying out the foldable form factor, October Prime Day might be the perfect opportunity to take the plunge. Why? Well, one of the many great Prime Day phone deals is last year's Motorola Razr (2023), and it's indeed a flipping good deal – 50% off! You can grab this stylish flip foldable for under $350!

Motorola Razr (2023) is now 50% off its price!

You can save $350 on last year's Razr (2023) and dive into the foldable phone game without breaking the bank! This deal is part of October's Amazon Prime Day, so act fast before it disappears!
$350 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon


At the moment, you can snag the Razr (2023) in multiple colors on Amazon, but this particular 50% off deal is for the Sage Green version. The phone is unlocked, meaning you get the freedom to pick whichever carrier you prefer – definitely a plus! The deal includes the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, the Motorola Razr (2023) delivers smooth performance without any lags or stutters, making it feel like a flagship phone. The 4200mAh battery inside keeps it running for hours, and you can top it up quickly with 30W TurboPower charging or wirelessly charge it for extra convenience.


Now, the Razr (2023), as its name implies, is not the latest foldable from Motorola, with the Razr (2024) now available and offering several upgrades. However, the price of the newer model is notably higher. So, if you are curious about foldable phones but don't want to shell out big bucks, this deal is a great entry point.

It is also a thoughtful gift idea for anyone feeling nostalgic about the iconic Razr design! I know the holidays are still a bit away, but there's no guarantee you'll find such a great discount later. In fact, we've only seen this much of a price cut once before. Typically, you might see it marked down by $100. Amazon Prime Day only lasts for 48 hours, so don't wait too long to decide!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Motorola RAZR - Deals History
42 stories
08 Oct, 2024
October Prime Day flips Motorola Razr (2023) to 50% off The affordable Motorola Razr (2024) is selling at extremely rare discount for Prime Day The Motorola Razr+ (2024) gets a sensational $200 discount for October Prime Day Motorola's high-end Razr+ (2023) foldable drops to a decidedly mid-range price for Prime Day
03 Oct, 2024
Save $300 on the Motorola Razr 2023 and start living the foldable lifestyle on the cheap today
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?

Latest News

Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
The iPhone has too many buttons now
The iPhone has too many buttons now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless