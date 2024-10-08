October Prime Day flips Motorola Razr (2023) to 50% off
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
If you have been curious about trying out the foldable form factor, October Prime Day might be the perfect opportunity to take the plunge. Why? Well, one of the many great Prime Day phone deals is last year's Motorola Razr (2023), and it's indeed a flipping good deal – 50% off! You can grab this stylish flip foldable for under $350!
At the moment, you can snag the Razr (2023) in multiple colors on Amazon, but this particular 50% off deal is for the Sage Green version. The phone is unlocked, meaning you get the freedom to pick whichever carrier you prefer – definitely a plus! The deal includes the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, the Motorola Razr (2023) delivers smooth performance without any lags or stutters, making it feel like a flagship phone. The 4200mAh battery inside keeps it running for hours, and you can top it up quickly with 30W TurboPower charging or wirelessly charge it for extra convenience.
Now, the Razr (2023), as its name implies, is not the latest foldable from Motorola, with the Razr (2024) now available and offering several upgrades. However, the price of the newer model is notably higher. So, if you are curious about foldable phones but don't want to shell out big bucks, this deal is a great entry point.
It is also a thoughtful gift idea for anyone feeling nostalgic about the iconic Razr design! I know the holidays are still a bit away, but there's no guarantee you'll find such a great discount later. In fact, we've only seen this much of a price cut once before. Typically, you might see it marked down by $100. Amazon Prime Day only lasts for 48 hours, so don't wait too long to decide!
At the moment, you can snag the Razr (2023) in multiple colors on Amazon, but this particular 50% off deal is for the Sage Green version. The phone is unlocked, meaning you get the freedom to pick whichever carrier you prefer – definitely a plus! The deal includes the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, the Motorola Razr (2023) delivers smooth performance without any lags or stutters, making it feel like a flagship phone. The 4200mAh battery inside keeps it running for hours, and you can top it up quickly with 30W TurboPower charging or wirelessly charge it for extra convenience.
- You can check out our full Motorola Razr (2023) review if you're interested in a deeper dive into this sleek foldable.
Now, the Razr (2023), as its name implies, is not the latest foldable from Motorola, with the Razr (2024) now available and offering several upgrades. However, the price of the newer model is notably higher. So, if you are curious about foldable phones but don't want to shell out big bucks, this deal is a great entry point.
It is also a thoughtful gift idea for anyone feeling nostalgic about the iconic Razr design! I know the holidays are still a bit away, but there's no guarantee you'll find such a great discount later. In fact, we've only seen this much of a price cut once before. Typically, you might see it marked down by $100. Amazon Prime Day only lasts for 48 hours, so don't wait too long to decide!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
08 Oct, 2024October Prime Day flips Motorola Razr (2023) to 50% off The affordable Motorola Razr (2024) is selling at extremely rare discount for Prime Day The Motorola Razr+ (2024) gets a sensational $200 discount for October Prime Day Motorola's high-end Razr+ (2023) foldable drops to a decidedly mid-range price for Prime Day
03 Oct, 2024Save $300 on the Motorola Razr 2023 and start living the foldable lifestyle on the cheap today
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: