Nubia’s next top-tier phone launches on November 21
Nubia has just confirmed its next big launch event is scheduled for November 21. The star of the show will be the Z70 Ultra, a high-end phone that will be initially introduced in China later this month.
Apart from announcing the launch date for the Z70 Ultra, Nubia also revealed some interesting details about the phone’s display. As the image below shows, Nubia’s top-tier handset sports a large 6.85-inch display with 1.5K resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, 430 ppi (pixel density), 2,000 nits peak brightness, and very thin bezels (only 1.25mm).
We already know that Z70 Ultra will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a piece of information that Nubia confirmed not long ago. Unfortunately, that’s all we know about the flagship so far, so unless new information leaks in the coming weeks, we’ll learn more about the Z70 Ultra on November 21.
Typically, Nubia’s Z series focus on camera features. The current model, Nubia Z60 Ultra, features a triple camera setup that consists of 50-megapixel main, 64-megapixel periscope telephoto, and 50-megapixel ultra-wide cameras.
It’s also worth mentioning that there will most likely be multiple Z70 Ultra models available with different amounts of memory. The Z60 Ultra comes with 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB, 16/512 GB, 16 GB/1 TB, or 24 GB / 1 TB RAM, depending on the model.
Just like its Red Magic gaming smartphones, the Z70 Ultra’s display won’t feature a notch for the selfie snapper. Instead, Nubia has opted for an under-display camera, which feels like the better choice, at least aesthetically.
Nubia Z70 Ultra's display specifications | Image credits: Nubia
The Z60 Ultra comes with a 12-megapixel front-facing under display camera, just like the Z70 Ultra is supposed to pack. One thing that Nubia might not change is the battery since the Z60 Ultra already has a big 6,000 mAh battery inside.
