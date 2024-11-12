Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement

Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

By
ZTE
Red Magic 10 Pro+
Red Magic 10 Pro+ | Image credits: TENAA via 91mobiles
We’re just one day away from the Red Magic 10’s official announcement, but Nubia decided that it's time to show everyone what the phone looks like. Although we’re talking specifically about the Red Magic 10 Pro, it’s safe to assume that all three models will look very similar.

Proof that this is a fair assumption are the live images published by Chinese certification website TENAA. The pictures spotted by 91mobiles show the same rectangular form factor and the camera layout.

Thanks to these pictures we also know that the Magic 10 Pro+ features a dual-battery design that consists of two batteries: 3,100 mAh and 3,450 mAh. This means that the Red Magic 10 Pro+ will be powered by a very large 6,550 mAh battery, which is still a lot smaller than the 7,000 mAh battery tipped in a previous report.

Since it’s already been confirmed via the official renders released by Nubia earlier today, it’s worth adding the Red Magic 10 Pro will be equipped with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which is probably going to be the chipset powering the 10 Pro+ model too.

Red Magic 10 Pro+ | Image credits: TENAA via 91mobiles

We have yet to learn about the size of the display, but rumor has it all Red Magic 10 flagships will feature BOE OLED displays with 1.5K resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate, which is another important upgrade over the previous models besides the chipset and battery.

Just like the Red Magic 10 Pro, the Pro+ model features a triple camera setup, although the details remain a mystery for now. Finally, Nubia has already confirmed the Red Magic 10 Pro will be available in four different colors: Dark Night, Day Warrior, Deuterium Transparent Dark Night, and Deuterium Transparent Silver Wing.

The Pro+ variant might follow the same pattern, but that remains to be confirmed by Nubia tomorrow when the entire Red Magic 10 lineup is expected to go official.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

