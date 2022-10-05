Now or never, Android and iPhone users! Switching to Pixel 7 over iPhone 14 - the time is right?

hardware

Pixel 7 isn’t just about the camera! Google’s second attempt at making Android’s iPhone brings three more selling points over iPhone



With the whole camera argument out of the way, here are three other things/features to note about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro that make me quite excited and much more likely to pick them up over the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro...



Customizability - Android 13 is still the king of freedom compared to iOS 16

Despite Apple's recent efforts when it comes to software customization on iPhone, Android's still the undisputed king of software freedom! I also find myself preferring to use it over iOS, which gets boring over time - perhaps due to how closed the OS is.





Apple’s simplicity plays against it sometimes and can make the iPhone seem less user-friendly, especially if you've used a good Android phone before...



Design - Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 are far more modern-looking than iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro

Sure, this one’s subjective, but in my opinion, my older Pixel 6 Pro already looks better/fresher to me sitting next to the newer iPhone 14 Pro, and there’s no doubt in my mind that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will too. Apple's been repeating the current design of the iPhone for ages now, and I'm over it at this point. Especially how rough the camera bump is starting to look next to the camera visor of the Pixel 6 Pro.





Apart from that, we already know the Pixel 7 Pro (212g) will be much, much lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max (240g) and likely feel even lighter than the 14 Pro (206g), as that’s exactly the case with my Pixel 6 Pro (210g) which seems to have far better weight distribution than the super densely packed 6.1-inch Pro iPhone, which is very top right heavy, thanks to the Bermuda Triangle camera bump.





Price, price, price - Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are going to be so much cheaper than iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro

It’s how the story started, but it’s certainly worth doubling down on just how much more affordable the Pixel 7 series is expected to be compared to Apple’s astronomically-priced iPhone 14s...





$200 less in the US

£250 less in the UK

A whopping €350-400 less in Europe

Compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the Pixel 7 Pro is set to cost:



$200 less in the US

£350 less in the UK

A whopping €550-600 less in Europe



Apple really went berzerk with the prices in Europe and the UK this year but on the bright side, North Americans won't be paying more for the new iPhones. That being said, as you can see above, the price difference between the Pixel 7 and iPhone 14 series remains big even in the US.

Proceed with caution! There’s a Pixel Watch, too, but Pixel 6 taught us an important lesson - you probably shouldn’t rush to buy a Pixel 7



I'll wrap this quick preview of what to expect from the Pixel 7 by saying that Google is finally about to bring its Pixel ecosystem to a full circle...

Yes, the new



But, of course, the one big question that remains to be answered is whether Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch will be reliable devices… We all know what happened last year, so the buggy shadow of the Pixel 6 series will now be looming all over the Pixel 7. Reliability better have been Google’s utmost priority when making the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro - otherwise, I wouldn’t recommend anyone to rush and pre-order a Pixel 7 without having seen our review. I made this mistake last year and had to deal with a buggy phone for nearly ten months.



Furthermore, if you’re rocking a relatively recent phone such as a Pixel 5, Galaxy S21, or iPhone 12 and you aren’t in a rush to upgrade, you might want to consider playing the waiting game . Give Google’s flagships a couple of months, and you’d certainly be able to grab them for even less on the resale market (of course, if you’re willing to pay as you go). Imagine a reliable Pixel 7 flagship at $400, or a premium Pixel 7 Pro for just $700! Who wouldn’t like that?



That being said, rumor has it that Google will be offering a pair of Pixel Buds Pro with Pixel 7 pre-orders in some markets, as well as a whole Pixel Watch for those who pre-order a Pixel 7 Pro. So, you'd have to weigh your options. The good thing is that you'll have a return window even if you pre-order the devices and get the gifts, so you aren't risking all that much!





Are you excited for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro? What about the new Pixel Watch?

Plus, the Pixel 7 Pro is going to have far better zoom than the iPhone (5x vs 3x), super-fun Motion Blur options, a new Macro Mode, and a new Movie Motion Blur mode, which now leaves Pixel 7 Pro with little to no shortcomings compared to the iPhone 14 Pro.