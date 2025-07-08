After 4 years, Windows 11 finally beats Windows 10
And it took a lot of pushing.
It’s been four years since Microsoft launched Windows 11 and let’s be real – it wasn’t exactly love at first install.
The rollout was rocky, thanks to bugs, weird hardware requirements and the TPM 2.0 chip, a hardware-based security chip that many older PCs just didn’t have. And this means, for a lot of users, upgrading meant buying a whole new computer. So yeah, not a great start.
According to the latest numbers, 52% of Windows users are now on Windows 11, while 44.59% are still hanging on to Windows 10. Just six months ago, that gap was flipped – Windows 11 was sitting at 35% and Windows 10 was still dominating with 62%.
What changed? Well, Microsoft finally putting an end date on Windows 10 support – October 2025 – definitely lit a fire under some users.
On top of that, the new Windows Backup for Organizations tool helped smooth things out for businesses, making mass upgrades to Windows 11 less of a logistical nightmare. For companies juggling dozens (or hundreds) of machines, that was probably the tipping point.
That said, just because people have to switch, doesn’t mean they want to. Windows 11 still feels like a mixed bag. Yeah, it has cool upgrades, like more customization and modern features, but it also has its share of annoyances.
Take right-clicking, for example. Sure, you can still copy and paste, but everything feels… buried. It is kind of like those new cars with giant touchscreens where even adjusting the A/C is a 3-step process. I mean, why fix what wasn’t broken?
Still, Microsoft is pushing out regular updates to polish things up. Case in point: a recent update finally made USB-C ports on certified PCs actually work like they’re supposed to – charging, data, display, all without confusing port labels. Plus, Windows 11 is getting smarter with new Copilot+ AI features, which could make the OS feel a lot more helpful over time.
So yeah, Windows 11 is now sitting on top – but not because everyone’s thrilled about it. It got there mostly because Microsoft left people with no real alternative. Now the big question is whether those who made the switch will actually see a solid performance boost over time. Fingers crossed the updates keep coming and the whole experience keeps heading in the right direction.
But fast forward to today and the tide has finally turned. Windows 11 has officially overtaken Windows 10 as the most-used version of Windows worldwide.
Windows 11 is finally overtaking Windows 10.
