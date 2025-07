After 4 years, Windows 11 finally beats Windows 10

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Are you using Windows 11 because you want to or because you have to? I upgraded willingly, and I actually like it. I only switched because I had no choice. Still on Windows 10 and not in a rush. I jumped ship to Mac or Linux. I upgraded willingly, and I actually like it. 33.33% I only switched because I had no choice. 0% Still on Windows 10 and not in a rush. 44.44% I jumped ship to Mac or Linux. 22.22%

That said, just because people have to switch, doesn’t mean they want to. Windows 11 still feels like a mixed bag. Yeah, it has cool upgrades, like more customization and modern features, but it also has its share of annoyances.Take right-clicking, for example. Sure, you can still copy and paste, but everything feels… buried. It is kind of like those new cars with giant touchscreens where even adjusting the A/C is a 3-step process. I mean, why fix what wasn’t broken?Still, Microsoft is pushing out regular updates to polish things up. Case in point: a recent update finally made USB-C ports on certified PCs actually work like they’re supposed to – charging, data, display, all without confusing port labels. Plus, Windows 11 is getting smarter with new Copilot+ AI features , which could make the OS feel a lot more helpful over time.So yeah, Windows 11 is now sitting on top – but not because everyone’s thrilled about it. It got there mostly because Microsoft left people with no real alternative. Now the big question is whether those who made the switch will actually see a solid performance boost over time. Fingers crossed the updates keep coming and the whole experience keeps heading in the right direction.