The new Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition is here to illuminate your night
Up Next:
Nothing, the London-based company founded by Carl Pei, has unveiled its latest smartphone: the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition. This new release is the outcome of a six-month competition that concluded with four winners and the creation of this new product.
So, why glow in the dark? It’s all thanks to the winning “Phosphorescence” concept, which transforms the back of the regular Phone (2a) Plus into a device that emits a soft glow in dark settings. This effect is achieved with green-tinted phosphorescent material finishes. Best of all, this feature is purely analog – no power source needed. It can last for hours before gradually fading, only to recharge when exposed to daylight.
Aside from the design and marketing tweaks, the Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition boasts the same specs as the regular Phone (2a) Plus, meaning:
If you're in London, the Nothing Store Soho will be among the first places to have the phone in stock, with availability starting November 16. The price is set at £399 / €449 / $399.
I think it’s a smart move to let fans co-create a phone. This way, not only does Nothing draw attention back to its budget-friendly model a few months after launch, but it also stands out as one of the few companies that genuinely values community feedback and delivers something one-of-a-kind.
The Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition is Nothing’s first co-created product, where some of its most talented followers worked directly with the Nothing Team. From hardware to wallpapers, packaging to marketing, this smartphone has been entirely shaped by the imagination of Nothing’s community.
– Nothing, October 2024
Designed by fans, for fans
This is the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition. | Image credit – Nothing
The winners of the competition are Astrid Vanhuyse and Kenta Akasaki, Andrés Mateos, Ian Henry Simmonds, and Sonya Palma. Their collaboration with Nothing's team has resulted in the Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition, which features a glow-in-the-dark design, adding a unique twist to the popular Phone (2a) Plus.
So, why glow in the dark? It’s all thanks to the winning “Phosphorescence” concept, which transforms the back of the regular Phone (2a) Plus into a device that emits a soft glow in dark settings. This effect is achieved with green-tinted phosphorescent material finishes. Best of all, this feature is purely analog – no power source needed. It can last for hours before gradually fading, only to recharge when exposed to daylight.
Image credit – Nothing
Not much else is changing with the phone’s design, at least on the exterior. However, the Community Edition comes loaded with the “Connected Collection” wallpapers. Using a blend of AI tools and digital design, competition winner Andrés Mateos, in collaboration with Nothing’s team, crafted six wallpapers tailored to match the vibe of the Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition.
Recommended Stories
The Community Edition comes with its own set of wallpapers. | Image credit – Nothing
The phone also features a fresh box design with reflective elements that glow in the dark, perfectly complementing the winning hardware design. Additionally, the entire “Phosphorescence” concept extends to the marketing campaign, highlighted by the catchy slogan, “Find your light. Capture your light.”
The Phosphorescence concept is further extended to the phone's packaging. | Image credit – Nothing
Aside from the design and marketing tweaks, the Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition boasts the same specs as the regular Phone (2a) Plus, meaning:
- 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate
- 5000 mAh battery with 50 W fast charging support
- MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G chipset
- 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage
- 50 MP main and ultra-wide cameras, along with a 50 MP front camera
- 3 years of software updates and 4 years of security updates
- ChatGPT integration
Sounds good? If yes, you should know that the company will produce only 1,000 units of the Community Edition, and it'll be available in all markets. So, if you’re interested, you’ll need to act quickly. You can snag one starting November 12 on nothing.tech and through retail partners.
If you're in London, the Nothing Store Soho will be among the first places to have the phone in stock, with availability starting November 16. The price is set at £399 / €449 / $399.
I think it’s a smart move to let fans co-create a phone. This way, not only does Nothing draw attention back to its budget-friendly model a few months after launch, but it also stands out as one of the few companies that genuinely values community feedback and delivers something one-of-a-kind.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: