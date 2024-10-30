The new Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition is here to illuminate your night

– Nothing, October 2024

This is the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition. | Image credit – Nothing

So, why glow in the dark? It’s all thanks to the winning “Phosphorescence” concept, which transforms the back of the regular Phone (2a) Plus into a device that emits a soft glow in dark settings. This effect is achieved with green-tinted phosphorescent material finishes. Best of all, this feature is purely analog – no power source needed. It can last for hours before gradually fading, only to recharge when exposed to daylight.

Not much else is changing with the phone’s design, at least on the exterior. However, the Community Edition comes loaded with the “Connected Collection” wallpapers. Using a blend of AI tools and digital design, competition winner Andrés Mateos, in collaboration with Nothing’s team, crafted six wallpapers tailored to match the vibe of the Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition.

The Community Edition comes with its own set of wallpapers. | Image credit – Nothing





The phone also features a fresh box design with reflective elements that glow in the dark, perfectly complementing the winning hardware design. Additionally, the entire “Phosphorescence” concept extends to the marketing campaign, highlighted by the catchy slogan, “Find your light. Capture your light.”