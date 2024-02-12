Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

@cosminvasile
Nothing Phone (2a) to be fully revealed on February 13 (or not?)
Nothing has already confirmed that its affordable Phone (2a) exists and that it will soon be available on the market. However, the Chinese company has yet to fully reveal the device, which left room for rumors and leaks that weren’t quite accurate.

If you’re a Nothing fan, you’ll be happy to know that the wait is almost over, as the handset maker has just released a clip that teases a big reveal scheduled for tomorrow, February 13.

The short video doesn’t reveal anything about the upcoming phone, instead it claims that we’ll be learning more about the motivation behind the Nothing Phone (2a)’s existence.

Furthermore, Nothing says this is just the first of the series “Why Phone (2a)?”, which points to a pretty complicated marketing campaign that will kick off tomorrow.

Based on previous history, Nothing is unlikely to reveal too much information about the Phone (2a) in a single video, so we’ll probably have to wait a few more days for the full picture. Or get the information through other channels more or less official.

Anyway, the video promised by Nothing is going to be released on the company’s official website on February 13 at 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM CEST / 5:00 AM EST).

