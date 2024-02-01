The Nothing Phone (2a) officially announced, said to be a “clear upgrade” over the Nothing Phone (1) on “every single front”

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

If you’re on the lookout for a new phone and you want to get a taste of Nothing, you have two options to choose from right now:

  1. Get the $599 Nothing Phone (2)
  2. Get the 2022 Nothing Phone (1)

Soon, there’ll be a third option, as the Nothing Phone (2a) is officially announced!

It tackles both aforementioned points, as this 2024 cat is expected to be significantly cheaper than its bigger brother and better than the original Nothing Phone.

Akis Evangelidis, the co-founder of Nothing, announced the Nothing Phone (2a) in a “Nothing Community Update | Q4 2023” video on YouTube (starts at the 5:36 mark):

“I’m super excited to tell you more about our next smartphone”, Akis says and explains why Nothing decided to go down the budget-friendly path.

In his words, 2023 was all about focusing on the second generation of the Nothing Phone and “really refining the user experience and delivering a flagship-level experience”. Yup, the mighty cute Nothing Phone (1) was a distinct mid-ranger, but a mid-ranger nonetheless. Things got to the next level with the Nothing Phone (2) that’s portrayed above.

“Overall, we’ve been super excited about Phone (2)”, Akis adds and says how they noticed a “different set of users across our community” – some that are “super tech-savvy, looking for the latest and greatest specs”, while others are “more focused on the core smartphone functionalities but still eager to experience Nothing’s unique and innovative hardware and software experience”.

Nothing (2a) will be exactly this product, Akis promises: “We double down on the core – performance, camera, you name it… and it’s also kind of leveraging some of the most loved features of the Phone (2) while ensuring it delivers on a clear upgrade compared to the Phone (1) on every single front”.

We hope that’s true. Leaks suggest that the mid-range smartphone from Carl Pei’s company will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, a chipset potentially slower than the Exynos 1480 expected to power the upcoming Galaxy A55 or the Tensor G2 powering the Pixel 7a, but let’s see what the official specs sheet will look like.

Also, there’s an announcement on Nothing’s website that reads “See the world through fresh eyes. Be first-in-the-know” and offers an email subscription.

