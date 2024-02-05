Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

New Nothing Phone (2a) leaked render reveals revamped back panel and missing Glyph interface

Android Nothing
1
New Nothing Phone (2a) leaked render reveals revamped back panel and missing Glyph interface
Known for its transparent and eye-catching smartphone designs, Nothing recently confirmed its intentions to release a budget version of its famous Phone (1) and Phone (2) — known as the Nothing Phone (2a) — and added that it will be a "clear upgrade" over the original Phone (1). Although no photos or specs were officially revealed by the company, there have been no shortage of leaks and renders all claiming to be the design of the upcoming mid-ranger.

Most recently though, a new leak has surfaced, courtesy of the folks over at Smartprix and @OnLeaks, with a first look at what is said to be the Phone (2a)'s back panel — and surprise, surprise, it looks nothing like the previous leaks. This design appears to be a significant departure from the company's signature style, including the omission of some key elements that make a Nothing phone recognizable.

Firstly, gone are the large, circular LED strips of the Phone (1) and Phone (2). Instead, the Phone (2a) features top-left-corner camera module with two lenses, smaller Nothing branding and CE certification markings, and design elements that appear to look more like a teardown sticker than the actual internals of the phone. While early leaks suggested the presence of the company's iconic Glyph Interface - the customizable LED notification system - this latest render shows none.

New Nothing Phone (2a) leaked render reveals revamped back panel and missing Glyph interface

Lacking the distinctive transparent elements seen in Nothing's previous phone, as well as the Glyph lights, has led to speculation that either the design has been changed in later stages of development, or the initial leaks were based on prototypes. Additionally, it is possible that the removal of these elements was simply a cost-cutting measure to account for a mid-range price point or a way to differentiate the "a" series from the flagship models.

Whatever the reason, the leaked render suggests a significant shift in design philosophy for Nothing. Whether the final Phone (2a) retains the Glyph Interface or not remains to be seen, but the back panel alone still somewhat maintains that "minimal" look and promises a phone that stands out from the crowd, albeit in a different way than its predecessors.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Samsung refuses to exchange defective Galaxy S24 Ultra units as consumers lose pre-order discounts
Samsung refuses to exchange defective Galaxy S24 Ultra units as consumers lose pre-order discounts
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in

Latest News

Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless