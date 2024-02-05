New Nothing Phone (2a) leaked render reveals revamped back panel and missing Glyph interface





Most recently though, a new leak has surfaced, courtesy of the folks over at Most recently though, a new leak has surfaced, courtesy of the folks over at Smartprix and @OnLeaks , with a first look at what is said to be the Phone (2a)'s back panel — and surprise, surprise, it looks nothing like the previous leaks. This design appears to be a significant departure from the company's signature style, including the omission of some key elements that make a Nothing phone recognizable.





Firstly, gone are the large, circular LED strips of the Phone (1) and Phone (2). Instead, the Phone (2a) features top-left-corner camera module with two lenses, smaller Nothing branding and CE certification markings, and design elements that appear to look more like a teardown sticker than the actual internals of the phone. While early leaks suggested the presence of the company's iconic Glyph Interface - the customizable LED notification system - this latest render shows none.









Lacking the distinctive transparent elements seen in Nothing's previous phone, as well as the Glyph lights, has led to speculation that either the design has been changed in later stages of development, or the initial leaks were based on prototypes. Additionally, it is possible that the removal of these elements was simply a cost-cutting measure to account for a mid-range price point or a way to differentiate the "a" series from the flagship models.





Whatever the reason, the leaked render suggests a significant shift in design philosophy for Nothing. Whether the final Phone (2a) retains the Glyph Interface or not remains to be seen, but the back panel alone still somewhat maintains that "minimal" look and promises a phone that stands out from the crowd, albeit in a different way than its predecessors.