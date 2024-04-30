Nothing Phone (2a) gets new variant exclusively available in India
As teased a few days ago, Nothing’s new Phone (2a) variant is official and it’s … blue. Nothing has recently confirmed the new device India alongside a picture showing the navy blue model, which will only be available in India (at least for the moment).
Customers in India will be able to purchase the blue Nothing Phone (2a) via Flipkart starting on May. As far as the price goes, there’s absolutely no difference between the blue model and other color variants when it comes to base price.
As a refresher, the Nothing Phone (2a) is one of the best mid-range phones in its price range. The device packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor, 8/12GB RAM, and 128/256GB storage. Unfortunately, Nothing Phone (2a) doesn’t feature microSD card slot, so what you see it what you get.
On the back, Nothing’s mid-ranger features a dual camera (50MP + 50MP), while in the front there’s a secondary 32-megapixel selfie snapper. Another selling point of the Nothing Phone (2a) is the stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
What’s different is that Nothing is heavily pushing this blue Phone (2a) by offering many promotions to those who decide to pick it up. This means that instead of paying the usual Rs 23,999 ($290) starting price, Nothing fans can get the blue model for just Rs 19,999 ($240), at least for a little while.
Last but not least, Nothing Phone (2a) is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging, and it runs Android 14 (Nothing OS 2.5.5) right out of the box.
