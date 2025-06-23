Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
AT&T announces major improvements to its next-gen emergency platform

AT&T Mobility customers will soon be able to send pictures and video messages to the carrier’s PSAPs.

AT&T
AT&T logo
Major carrier AT&T has just announced some major changes to its next generation 9-1-1 emergency communications platform, AT&T ESInet. The advancements revealed by AT&T today are meant to improve first responders’ access to real-time, detailed information, thus helping them react faster and better understand each situation they’re facing with.

The main addition to AT&T ESInet is support for picture and video messaging, as well as automatic vehicle crash alerts. After the latest ESInet updates, AT&T Mobility subscribers will be able to send pictures and video messages to PSAPs as comfy as they text family and friends.

Public safety is our top priority, and the new features of ESInet represent a major advancement in transmitting and protecting critical emergency data. By providing a dedicated, secure connection to leading cloud providers, we are enhancing PSAPs’ ability to deliver fast, effective emergency responses while safeguarding against cyber threats.

– Matt Walsh, AVP – FirstNet and NextGen 9-1-1 Products, AT&T, June 2025.

Up until now, the whole process of sending multimedia to PSAPs has been very complicated, so the new changes are a welcome addition to AT&T’s next-gen emergency platform.

Apparently, AT&T is the first US carrier that enables these features for its cellular customers. However, support for picture and video messaging has been designed to be interoperable with other cellular providers and will be accessible more broadly as other providers integrate it.

AT&amp;T announces major improvements to its next-gen emergency platform
AT&T's latest enhancement will greatly help first responder be more effective | Image credit: AT&T

Besides being able to easily send pictures and video messages to PSAPs, AT&T also announced that ESInet enhancements will enable select model year 2026 Toyota vehicles with the built-in AT&T Connected Car SIM to send crash data to AT&T-served PSAPs, thanks to a partnership with Intrado.

The information sent will include details like airbag status and precise vehicle location. According to AT&T, this will be the first fully integrated and standards-based wireless transmission of crash data in the industry, allowing first responders to more effectively respond to the scene.

As far as availability goes, AT&T announced that the new capabilities revealed today will be available to existing and new ESInet customers starting in October, so there are still some months to wait until they go live.

