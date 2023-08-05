Nothing Phone (2) massive update brings camera improvements, new features
Less than a month after Nothing Phone (2) received its first-ever update, which improved many of the camera’s features, the phone is getting yet another update that brings even more improvements to the camera, along with a bunch of new features.
This time around it’s not just the main camera that gets improvements, but the front camera too. In a blog post on its website, Nothing says that it’s constantly working to make customers’ experience smooth and efficient, so expect even more updates that address issues, add new features, or improve already existing ones.
As far as the front-facing camera goes, the update should bring enhanced photo clarity, improved quality in low-light settings, and faster HDR processing speed.
Overall improvements to various other parts of the phone have been added too. For example, the haptic feedback strength when typing has been reworked, and the responsiveness of the touch panel under certain conditions has been improved.
Nothing Phone (2) users should also expect enhanced performance of some games when played in HDR, improved system stability, as well as improved reliability of network for multiple global carriers.
Last but not least, several bugs have been fixed, but if you’re still experiencing any of them, you can send your feedback to Nothing. Here are all the issues that should be addressed in this update:
Nothing Phone (2)’s latest update is rolled out in waves, so head to Settings / System / System update on your phone to download it.
That being said, if you own the Nothing Phone (2), here are all the improvements the phone’s main camera is getting in the latest update:
- Enhanced photo clarity in 50 MP Mode
- Optimized stability and contrast when recording videos on the rear camera
- Improved photo quality in low-light settings
- Improved the contrast and Bokeh effect when shooting in Portrait Mode
- Optimized the clarity of faces when shooting in Portrait Mode
- Faster HDR processing speed
A fairly large part of the update’s changelog is taken by all the new features included. Here is exactly what you’ll get in this update:
- Feature that can shut down apps when the device reaches its temperature limit
- Refined the out-of-battery visual when device is switched off
- Added different icons for each of the Nothing audio products to volume control
- Updated to Google's July security patch
- Amended issues with Dirac Audio
- Resolved an issue affecting Google Wallet functioning in cloned apps
- Fixed an issue causing 'double tap to wake' to be unresponsive at times
- Resolved an issue causing the Bluetooth Quick Settings tile to be unresponsive at times
