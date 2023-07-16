Nothing Phone (2) receives its first update, multiple camera improvements added
Nothing’s second phone hasn’t yet made its debut on the market and it’s already receiving its first update. For this first update, Nothing has decided to go for camera improvements, but there are a couple of features included as well.
If you’ve already pre-ordered the Nothing Phone (2) on plan to purchase it when it goes on sale on July 17, make sure to check for a new update since it brings a handful of important improvements to the device. A couple of screenshots published by GSMArena suggest that Nothing really wanted to make the phone’s camera a lot better.
First off, the portrait mode will support 2x zoom. Secondly, motion capture will be supported in 50-megapixel mode and there’s also a new Nothing style photo watermark that you can choose to use. More improvements in the update include optimization of the HDR effectiveness across the board, as well as optimized photo clarity when shooting between 4x and 10x zoom.
Last but not least, improved camera quality when used in third party apps has been added too, along with reduced lag and optimized stabilization.
A couple of new features have been added too, such as a Glyph Composer, which can be downloaded from the Play Store. It’s used to make and record Glyph Ringtones when you’re feeling creative.
Another new feature called Glyph Progress for Uber does exactly what its name implies. You can check the progress of an incoming Uber ride via the Glyph Interface, although this feature seems to be in beta, so it might not always work as intended.
Other changes included in the update concern the Quick Settings widgets, which allow users to add their most-used Quick Settings tiles directly to their home or lock screen. Furthermore, widgets can now be added to the lock screen and Always-on display.
Finally, the Nothing Machine ringtones and notification sounds from Phone (1) have been reworked and adjusted to match the new segment design of Phone (2). Also, there are four new wallpapers added and one-handed mode.
