The stunning design of the upcoming Nothing Phone (2) is no longer a secret





Behold one of the most eye-catching phones of 2023!













Given how radically different the Nothing Phone (1) looked compared with, well, all other devices on the market last year, you shouldn't be shocked to see the Phone (2) largely follow its predecessor's example with a transparent back panel, two rear-facing cameras, a top left hole punch, and... not-too-thick bezels all around the screen.





While Nothing prided itself on the "symmetrical" bezels and aluminum frame that added "elegance, lightness, and durability" to the summer 2022-released Phone (1), this year's Phone (2) appears to slightly extend the "dead space" around the curved display, which is likely to cause a bit of frustration for early fans of the plucky London-based company.





Of course, the design as a whole still exudes an unrivaled sense of style and elegance, as the robust metal frame is not going anywhere and the curves seem to be more pronounced than last year, possibly helping with grip and maneuverability in addition to making the handset look more premium at first glance.

Key differences and other rumored specs





While the back panel may appear largely unchanged at first glance as well, Steve H. and SmartPrix are highlighting a number of subtle but potentially important differences in a side-by-side comparison of the Nothing Phone (1) and Nothing Phone (2).









The lighting elements and patterns that helped the first-gen 6.55-incher stand out from 2022's crowd of the best Android phones even more than the transparent design will be improved and expanded for a second-gen model expected to sport a bigger 6.67-inch display.





The so-called "Glyph" interface is likely to gain new features and enhanced customization functionality, although we'll obviously have to wait for Nothing's official announcement to see exactly what tricks are hidden up the lighting system's sleeve.









That will naturally help the still-young tech outfit beat the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S23 family and Apple's iPhone 14 lineup on price... in the markets the Nothing Phone (2) will officially reach. Those are guaranteed to include the US, although the issue of wide availability is bound to remain rather delicate.





Other expected and/or confirmed specifications include a reasonably large 4,700mAh battery to go with that reasonably large 6.67-inch panel, 80W charging speeds, wireless charging support, as much as 12 gigs of RAM paired with 256GB internal storage space, and two 50MP camera sensors.

It's definitely not easy to keep a highly anticipated mobile device under wraps in this day and age, but some companies are better than others at teasing important details about unannounced products without giving away all of their secrets.