Nothing confirms same years of support for Phone (2) as Nothing Phone (1)

In a recent announcement, Nothing, the tech company founded by Carl Pei, and manufacturer of the innovative Nothing Phone (1), has confirmed that the highly anticipated Nothing Phone (2) will indeed include support for three years of Android system updates and four years of security updates. This matches the years of support that the original Nothing Phone (1) offered to its users.





The announcement was made via Twitter, at the end of a long thread where the company celebrated its achievements when it comes to sustainability. According to the tweet, the Nothing Phone (2) will be the company's first second generation device that will have a lower carbon footprint than its predecessor.





We’re committed to making beautiful products that you feel proud to own.



To sustain our efforts, we’ll continue to offer 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates. So Phone (2) can go further with you. — Nothing (@nothing) May 31, 2023



However, it was the way the tweet was bookended that caught the most attention, as it put to rest any remaining doubts that the up and coming phone and mobile accessories company is in it for the long run. In comparison, the newest Google Pixel devices come with three years of Android updates and five years of security updates, while Samsung recently committed to a full four years of major operating system updates plus five years of security updates.





Among the additional milestones that were listed by the company was the fact that the Phone (2) will have a smaller footprint (over 5 kg) than the Phone (1), the use of more recycled materials, plastic-free packaging, and renewable energy during the manufacturing process. These are all significant achievements that position the Nothing Phone in the same league as bigger companies, such as Google, Apple, and Samsung, when it comes to using the planet's resources more carefully.



Furthermore, the confirmation of a comparable support lifetime for their devices serve as a testament to Nothing's determination to meet the expectations and demands of its user base. By actively listening to customer feedback and incorporating improvements into the software and the hardware, Nothing aims to create a product that satisfies the needs of its customers.

