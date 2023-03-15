Nothing Phone (1) update brings improved battery life, Ear (2) support, more
Nothing has been hard at work trying to fix many of the issue that customers who bought their first-ever smartphone generically named Nothing Phone (1) have encountered. Overheating, short battery life, and long app restarting times have been among the most important issues that Nothing Phone (1) users have been reported in the last couple of months.
As the title says, the update focuses on improving battery life and reducing app restart times, but the changelog lists several important bug fixes too. If you’re rocking a Nothing Phone (1), here is what’s new in this update if you haven’t already installed it:
The above are the most important changes included in Nothing OS 1.5.3, but expect some major bug fixes to be added to. Here is a list of some of these bug fixes revealed by Nothing:
As per Nothing’s statement, the rollout has already started and should reach all Phone (1) users in the next couple of days, so you won’t be waiting that long for this one.
Obviously, not many are affected by these issues, but the number of reports was probably high enough to warrant a patch. Today, Nothing announced that its smartphone is now getting a new update, Nothing OS 1.5.3, which addresses some of these technical issues and much more.
- New support for manually adding games to Game Mode (games not installed from PlayStore will not be able to be used with the Game Dashboard)
- Smoother animations for pop-up view
- Improved fingerprint transition between the lock screen and AOD
- New wallpapers
- Added support for Ear (2)
- New memory management algorithm that reduces app restart times by over 35% and lowers CPU consumption to improve overall battery life
- Improved system stability
- Fixed abnormal appearance of Night Light mode in certain scenarios
- Fixed the flashing charging prompt on the AOD interface
- Fixed issue where Glyph lights did not show for incoming WhatsApp calls
- Fixed freeze issues during YouTube video playback
- Fixed issue where weather data did not show in the Quick Look widget
- Other general bug fixes
