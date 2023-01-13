Nothing Phone (1) gets another Android 13 beta build with numerous improvements
It’s been quite a busy week for Nothing, as the company recently introduced its smartphone in the United States and is now rolling out an important update to those enrolled in the beta program. Nothing Phone (1) doesn’t run a clean Android 13 version, but a proprietary one called Nothing OS, which is still based on the latest Android version.
Before the week’s end, the company’s founder, Carl Pei announced that Nothing will begin the rollout of a second Nothing OS 1.5 beta. Although the update should have been released on January 17, it looks like Nothing was able to make it happen ahead of schedule.
Along with the second round of Android 13 beta builds, Nothing confirmed that it has merged the international firmware, so regardless of where you’ve bought your Nothing Phone (1), you should quality to download these beta updates.
Nothing hasn’t said yet when exactly its smartphone will receive the long-awaited Nothing OS 1.5 update based on Android 13, but the company has already delivered one round of beta builds to those who want to try the update before it becomes generally available.
Before the week’s end, the company’s founder, Carl Pei announced that Nothing will begin the rollout of a second Nothing OS 1.5 beta. Although the update should have been released on January 17, it looks like Nothing was able to make it happen ahead of schedule.
Below is the full list of change courtesy to XDA Developers. Of course, in order to get the update, you’ll have to enroll in the beta program first, but that doesn’t cost anything. If you don’t own a Nothing Phone (1), but you’re considering one, check out Nothing’s beta program website to learn more about how you can get one for just $300.
- A brand-new handcrafted glyph ringtone and notification soundpack of a slightly different style
- A new collection of minimalist wallpapers is now available in the customization menu of the homescreen
- Lockscreen shortcut customizations. Choose to display shortcuts for camera, torch, device controls and wallet.
- Easily switch between data usage when using dual SIM with the improved network Quick Settings panel.
- Smoother animation when transitioning the display between on and off (regardless of Always on display status)
- Improved the display auto brightness algorithm
- The full Nothing X app will now be available in Nothing OS
- The pop-up view has been brought back with some interaction improvements
- Improved Camera app UI and animations
- Improved battery life
- Increase system stability and bug fixes
Along with the second round of Android 13 beta builds, Nothing confirmed that it has merged the international firmware, so regardless of where you’ve bought your Nothing Phone (1), you should quality to download these beta updates.
Things that are NOT allowed: