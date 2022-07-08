Nothing Phone (1) won't fight the power and will skip the charger, too
In a surprise move for a handset that aims to set itself apart from the iPhones of this world (founder Carl Pei's own words), the new Nothing startup said its first Phone (1) will come without a charger in the box.
The news comes joined with a picture of a pile of Nothing Phone 1 boxes that don't have an adapter inside, reports Abhishek Yadav, yet the leaker did confirm that the display will support 120Hz refresh rate.
Officially Confirmed— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) July 8, 2022
Nothing Phone 1 box will ship without adapter in box.
- In-display fingerprint scanner
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Adapter not in box
Via:https://t.co/HnlX5hWJ0t#Nothing#NothingPhone1pic.twitter.com/DNHX8XtCBv
Other than that, the Nothing Phone1 is expected to cost €469.99, or about $490 in a bundle with the Nothing Ear 1 buds, and sport an upper midrange Snapdragon 778G+ processor, 6.6" 120 Hz 1080p display, and a dual-camera kit consisting of 50MP main and 16MP ultrawide cameras.
Thus, the the Nothing Phone 1's unique standout feature will remain its unique transparent design rather than details like boxed chargers or selling the specs at cost. We have to admit that the handset looks extremely cool and can't wait to get our hands on one for review once it's released next week on July 12.
