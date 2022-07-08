 Nothing Phone (1) won't fight the power and will skip the charger, too - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Nothing Phone (1) won't fight the power and will skip the charger, too

Android
The Nothing Phone 1 will skip the charger, too
In a surprise move for a handset that aims to set itself apart from the iPhones of this world (founder Carl Pei's own words), the new Nothing startup said its first Phone (1) will come without a charger in the box.

The news comes joined with a picture of a pile of Nothing Phone 1 boxes that don't have an adapter inside, reports Abhishek Yadav, yet the leaker did confirm that the display will support 120Hz refresh rate.


Other than that, the Nothing Phone1 is expected to cost €469.99, or about $490 in a bundle with the Nothing Ear 1 buds, and sport an upper midrange Snapdragon 778G+ processor, 6.6" 120 Hz 1080p display, and a dual-camera kit consisting of 50MP main and 16MP ultrawide cameras.

Thus, the the Nothing Phone 1's unique standout feature will remain its unique transparent design rather than details like boxed chargers or selling the specs at cost. We have to admit that the handset looks extremely cool and can't wait to get our hands on one for review once it's released next week on July 12.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

This robust Garmin smartwatch with stellar battery life is an incredible bargain right now
This robust Garmin smartwatch with stellar battery life is an incredible bargain right now
The two best Fitbit devices around are on sale at their lowest ever prices
The two best Fitbit devices around are on sale at their lowest ever prices
Lenovo's Black Friday in July campaign is here with superb deals on tablets, laptops
Lenovo's Black Friday in July campaign is here with superb deals on tablets, laptops
You can now get a 'very good' Echo Dot for a measly $9.99 without Amazon Prime
You can now get a 'very good' Echo Dot for a measly $9.99 without Amazon Prime
You may soon be able to connect two phones to your WhatsApp profile
You may soon be able to connect two phones to your WhatsApp profile
Camera suppliers for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max set to make huge profits
Camera suppliers for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max set to make huge profits

Popular stories

Pixel 6 issues could make users ditch Google in droves
Pixel 6 issues could make users ditch Google in droves
If you're among the 100,000+ Android users who've installed these apps, it's time to hit delete
If you're among the 100,000+ Android users who've installed these apps, it's time to hit delete
M series chips are great for Macs, not so much for iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8
M series chips are great for Macs, not so much for iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8
Apple’s total USB-C transition begins: New AirPods Pro 2 now, iPhone 15 to follow (Apple’s plan)
Apple’s total USB-C transition begins: New AirPods Pro 2 now, iPhone 15 to follow (Apple’s plan)
Cool Pixel feature might help you get more sleep on July 4th thanks to Google Assistant
Cool Pixel feature might help you get more sleep on July 4th thanks to Google Assistant
Leaker shoots down Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera setup rumor but there is still good news
Leaker shoots down Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera setup rumor but there is still good news
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless