Nothing Phone (1) leaks out in gorgeous black, processor confirmed

For all else, the performance of this chip is identical to other mid-rangers using it: you get an eight-core CPU with four performance A78 cores, and four efficiency A66 cores with Adreno 652L GPU and an X53 5G modem.





As for the black color version, everything else except for the color looks identical to the white one and you get the same signature Glyph interface featuring over 900 LED lights that notify you about calls, messages and even show you how far ahead are you when charging the phone.











Nothing will officially unveil the device in about two weeks on July 12th.

But if the phone (1) leaks at the same pace, there might not be much to show at the official event. We already know that the phone will flaunt a sub $500 price. It will have two versions, an 8/128GB one and a 12/256GB model, plus you can see two cameras on the back, a wide and an ultra-wide one. The phone is expected to feature a 4,500mAh battery and support charging speeds of up to 45W via a cable, as well as have support for wireless charging. And with the black model, the contrast between the phone and the LED lights is even more striking.





Unfortunately, the Nothing Phone (1) will not be available in the United States as the company says that it doesn't have the carrier ties to launch it properly stateside.





Nothing founder Carl Pei says he feels phones have already reached "good enough performance" for daily tasks and we have reached the point of diminishing returns. Add to that the 778G+ being more power-efficient, which helps get longer battery life and it all seems like one reasonable decision.