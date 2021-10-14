Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View
Accessories Qualcomm

Carl Pei’s Nothing company teams up with Qualcomm to build future products

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Carl Pei’s Nothing company teams up with Qualcomm build future products
Carl Pei left OnePlus, the company he co-founded, to create a new entity ironically called “Nothing.” Despite what many believed, Nothing’s first product wasn’t a smartphone, but a transparent earbud that feature active noise cancellation.

Nothing’s earbud is probably a teaser for what’s to come and proof that it’s not afraid to innovate. The launch of its first product and the relatively decent sales (100,000 in the first two months) also helped Nothing raise no less than $50 million from strategic and private investors.

Now Reuters reports that Nothing inked a partnership with US chipmaker Qualcomm to help the new company build its future products. No other details about the collaboration have been revealed at the moment, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Nothing will try to enter the very competitive smartphone market, especially after Carl Pei’s recent statement.

The successful launch of our first product, ear (1), proved that there is room for a new challenger brand to emerge and disrupt today's sea of sameness.


On a side note, among the UK-based Nothing’s backers, there are some prominent names like Tony Fadell, Apple iPod’s designer, Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, as well as GV (formerly known as Google Ventures).

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Apple Music headed to PlayStation 5
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Apple Music headed to PlayStation 5
WhatsApp rolls out end-to-end encryption for backup services
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
WhatsApp rolls out end-to-end encryption for backup services
Some AT&T customers say the carrier ripped them off when they used a promo to buy a new phone
by Alan Friedman,  1
Some AT&T customers say the carrier ripped them off when they used a promo to buy a new phone
Several reliable sources join 'team January' for Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G launch
by Adrian Diaconescu,  2
Several reliable sources join 'team January' for Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G launch
Verizon, Samsung, and Qualcomm achieve record 5G mmWave upload speed
by Alan Friedman,  1
Verizon, Samsung, and Qualcomm achieve record 5G mmWave upload speed
Forget USB-C: iPhone 13 Pro Max is the first flagship able to last 3 days on a single charge!
by Martin Filipov,  13
Forget USB-C: iPhone 13 Pro Max is the first flagship able to last 3 days on a single charge!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless