Key specs of Nothing’s next phone have just been leaked

Nothing teased a new phone yesterday and because it didn’t offer any details (or hints) as to what device it could be, we’ve all been throwing random guesses. Despite that, two phones are more likely to be announced next: Nothing Phone (3) or CMF Phone 1.
Although it would make more sense for Nothing to launch the Phone (3) next since the previous models were released in July, it appears that the young handset maker made different plans for this year.
For instance, Twitter user @Technerd_9 posted a live picture of what they claim to be the upcoming CMF Phone 1. More importantly, they leaked the full specs list, as well as some details about the phone’s design.
The CMF Phone 1 is said to feature a plastic frame with vegan leather or polycarbonate back. It will feature a replaceable plastic cover and the Nothing Lock system for exclusive add-ons located at the lower right corner on the back.
As far as the panel goes, the CMF Phone 1 sports a large 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The tipster also mentions the thick bezels. Last but not least, the phone will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W wired charging support.
Unfortunately, there are some notable things missing from the device, such as NFC (Near Field Communications) support and Glyph light.
Following Nothing’s tease of its upcoming phone, multiple tipsters claimed that the device in the picture shown by the company is the CMF Phone 1. Some even leaked the smartphone’s full specs sheet, although none of the information you’re about to read below is confirmed, so take it with a grain of salt.
Alleged CMF Phone 1 live picture
On the inside, the device will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor, paried with 6GB RAM and 128/256GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable via microSD). The CMF Phone 1 is rumored to feature a dual camera (50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide), and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.
