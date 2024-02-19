Carl Pei debunks rumors that Nothing Phone (2a) will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200





Nothing is gearing up for the March 5th launch of its anticipated Nothing Phone (2a), and CEO Carl Pei is keeping the hype alive with a series of teasers. In typical fashion, Pei took to X (formerly Twitter) today to directly debunk the popular rumors regarding the phone's chipset. For weeks, industry speculation pointed towards the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC powering the Nothing Phone (2a). However, Pei's post puts those rumors to rest. So, what will the mysterious chipset be? We won't have to wait long to find out as the company previously announced that it will officially reveal the answer tomorrow at 10 am London time. That is 5am EST for those of us on the United States' East coast and 2am on the West coast.





and the Phone (2a) processor is... pic.twitter.com/KDQZGzEYlh — Nothing (@nothing) February 19, 2024





With the Dimensity 7200 out of the running, new rumors are quickly spreading with some suggesting a customized MediaTek chip like the "Dimensity 7200 Ultra". This is a trend that has been observed with certain smartphone brands looking to give their devices a touch of exclusivity, however, whether Nothing will follow suit remains to be seen. Another option that has been floated is the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2.





Apart from the chipset mystery, the Nothing Phone (2a) has also been rumored to include a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, 8/12GB of RAM, 128/256GB of storage, a dual rear camera system with two 50MP sensors (main and ultrawide), and support for 45W charging. Pricing is another point of interest, with leaks suggesting a price tag of €349 (~$375) for the base 8/128GB model and €399 (~$428) for the 12/256GB version. These prices would position the Phone (2a) as an attractive mid-range offering.



