Nothing teases upcoming device with cryptic posts: Is it the Phone (3) or CMF Phone (1)?
London-based tech company Nothing has been known for its unique marketing tactics, often teasing upcoming products on social media. In recent weeks, the company has been dropping hints about its next smartphone release, potentially the highly anticipated Nothing Phone (3).
The excitement began when Nothing CEO Carl Pei shared photos showcasing a redesigned quick settings user interface on a Nothing phone. Eagle-eyed observers noticed an extra button on the phone that doesn't exist on previous models, sparking speculation about new features and functionalities.
Another possibility is that the device belongs to Nothing's sub-brand, CMF, known for its distinct design language. CMF is reportedly developing its first smartphone, estimated to cost around Rs 12,000 (~$140). Leaked information suggests the CMF Phone 1 could feature a 6.7-inch OLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging, and even replaceable back covers.
However, it's important to note that these details are based on unverified leaks and should be taken with caution. The actual specifications and features of Nothing's upcoming device remain locked away, leaving Nothing fans eagerly awaiting official announcements from the company.
Adding fuel to the fire, Nothing's official X (formerly Twitter) account shared a cryptic image of a device under development, featuring a prominent screw. The caption "3, 2, 1" suggests an imminent launch, but the image itself doesn't resemble a typical smartphone, leaving room for various interpretations.
3, 2, 1. pic.twitter.com/RKq6xSdnqT— Nothing (@nothing) June 3, 2024
Speculation is plentiful, with some proposing that the device could be Nothing's first tablet, while others believe it's the base panel of a laptop. However, a subsequent tweet featuring a phone and screw emoji hints that the device is indeed a smartphone.
Considering the company's history of releasing phones in July, the timing of these teasers aligns with expectations for a new product launch. As reported by Android Police and other tech news outlets, there's speculation that the screw might be a hint towards a focus on repairability, similar to the design philosophy of the Fairphone 5.
Whether it's the Nothing Phone 3 or the CMF Phone 1, the cryptic teasers have undoubtedly generated significant attention and anticipation for Nothing's next product launch. Only time will tell what the company has in store for its growing fanbase.
