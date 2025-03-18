I'm not ready to cut the cord for a portless iPhone 17 Air yet

iPhone 17 Air

Why a portless phone might not be the best idea?







For starters, removing the USB-C port – or any charging port at all – means wireless charging is your only option. And let’s be honest, that is not always ideal.



First, wired charging is still significantly faster. The



Second, what if you forget your wireless charger? Unlike USB-C chargers, which are practically everywhere now, wireless chargers aren’t as common. I mean, good luck with borrowing a charger at a café or airport. After all, even Apple had to ditch Lightning for USB-C because it is the global standard now. In fact, EU regulations pushed that change – and they are also reportedly the reason Apple didn’t make the Air model portless.



Also, let’s not forget a USB-C port isn’t just for charging – it is also a fast and reliable way to transfer files or connect your phone to other devices, like a laptop. Sure, Apple offers wireless syncing with MacBooks but what if you use a different brand?



And finally, getting rid of the USB-C port wouldn’t just mean committing to wireless charging – it would also push users toward cloud storage for file transfers. And what if you don’t want to pay for iCloud?



The fact that Oppo had to reinforce the USB-C port to hit the record-breaking 9 mm thickness (it's 8.9 mm when folded) with the Find N5 shows just how tough it is to go any thinner with a port. That phone might be as slim as it gets – unless a new, even slimmer charging standard comes into play. So, if Apple ditches the charging port entirely, the iPhone Air could end up even slimmer than the expected 5.5mm thickness.









Overall, portless phones could very well be the future and they could have benefits that would be a great win for us users, like better durability. But for now, I think Apple made the right call by holding off.



There is still a lot of work to do to make going all-in on wireless worth it. It is not just about faster charging speeds. Cross-platform file sharing needs more work before ditching ports entirely makes sense, too.



