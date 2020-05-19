Major Apple Glass leak reveals price, release date, key features, and more

Apple Wearables

The iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch transformed their respective industries in 2007, 2010, and 2015. History could be about to repeat itself with the Apple Glass AR headset and, thanks to YouTuber Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech, further details about what Apple has planned have been revealed.

A traditional design that integrates a LiDAR Scanner


As reported by Prosser earlier this month, the Apple Glass headset will offer a traditional design that looks nothing like existing AR/VR headsets. Photos and videos of a working prototype should follow soon but, for now, Prosser has shared a photo of traditional glasses that resemble the headset.

These offer a squared-off design rather than the circular frame that has been depicted in earlier Apple Glass concept renders. Existing prototypes are made out of plastic though Prosser says there’s a good chance the final version will be carved out of metal.

Apple has reportedly integrated a LiDAR Scanner on the right temple – that’s the right side from the perspective of somebody wearing them – to guarantee that AR content is projected accurately in all scenarios.

To further improve the user experience, Apple is siphoning all AR data gathered from the existing LiDAR Scanner found on the iPad Pro to the Apple Glass team. The same is likely to happen with iPhone 12 Pro devices once launched.

Due to privacy concerns, the Tim-Cook led company has chosen not to include any extra cameras on the Apple Glass headset prototypes. Of course, Apple could backtrack on the decision and include one on the final version.

The iPhone is used for processing and both lenses display info


Much like the original Apple Watch, all necessary Apple Glass processing is going to take place on the connected iPhone. That means users will need to have their device on them at all times for the headset to work as intended.

This potentially controversial decision is likely what enables the compact design described above. Future versions of the headset should ditch this limitation once technologically possible, but customers shouldn’t expect it immediately.

Both lenses will display information to the user via a dedicated UI called Starboard. It can reportedly be controlled with gestures on the Apple Glass frames or air gestures in front thanks to the LiDAR Scanner.

Jon Prosser says Apple is putting a heavy focus on scanning proprietary Apple QR codes. That corroborates a recent iOS 14 leak from Josh Constine that revealed several QR codes being used to test the headset.

Circling back to the lenses, Apple is said to be planning support for prescription lenses. These should be available as an add-on and pricing will unsurprisingly depend on the individual prescription.

Currently, there are no sunglasses because Apple is having trouble getting the displays to work on tinted lenses.

‘One More Thing’ announcement, price, and release date


The Apple Glass headset will reportedly make its public debut at an event in the fourth quarter of 2020 as a ‘One More Thing’ product. That means the announcement could coincide with the iPhone 12 and Apple Watch Series 6 introduction.

Apple insists on having a media presence at the unveiling, though. The company will delay everything until Q1 2021 if COVID-19 regulations impact the plans for this year.


Apple Glass will be available to purchase starting Q3 or Q4 2021. The headset will retail at $499 in the United States plus the cost of prescription lenses if required. A dedicated stand that wirelessly charges them when flipped upside down is included.

