HMD Global introduces the Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 feature phones

"built for the everyday."

The Nokia 125

The Nokia 150

"Feature phones remain a popular choice for consumers and businesses alike and we know that ergonomic design is important to our customers. So we’ve developed a brand-new form factor for the category, with a design that maximises usability. At the same time, we’re bringing large 2.4” screens to the most affordable price points yet. Both phones offer a simple, yet extremely reliable experience – with the Nokia 150 packing multimedia features and a battery that lets you talk all day and night, while the stand-by time lasts for weeks.”