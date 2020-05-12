HMD Global introduces the Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 feature phones
The Nokia 125 is described as having an ergonomic design and durable finish fit for everyday life. In addition to its aforementioned long-lasting battery life, the phone has enough storage for up to 2,000 contacts and 500 SMS messages.
The Nokia 150 has additional features such as Bluetooth, an MP3 player and 32GB of storage for songs and photos taken with its VGA camera, which also sports a flash. HMD says that much like the 125, the Nokia 150 is also plenty durable and ergonomic, with its polycarbonate exterior.
The announcement of the phones is accompanied by the following quote from Juho Sarvikas, Cheif Product Officer of HMD Global:
"Feature phones remain a popular choice for consumers and businesses alike and we know that ergonomic design is important to our customers. So we’ve developed a brand-new form factor for the category, with a design that maximises usability. At the same time, we’re bringing large 2.4” screens to the most affordable price points yet. Both phones offer a simple, yet extremely reliable experience – with the Nokia 150 packing multimedia features and a battery that lets you talk all day and night, while the stand-by time lasts for weeks.”