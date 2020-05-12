Nokia

HMD Global introduces the Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 feature phones

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
May 12, 2020, 9:12 AM
Whether you want to detox from notifications and social media in general, or for pure nostalgia for the Nokia brand, HMD Global has been releasing plenty of good options to choose from, most notably its 2017 reboot of the legendary Nokia 3310.

Now HMD has announced its newest feature phones, the Nokia 125 and Nokia 150, "built for the everyday." Both are affordable 2.4-inch screen phones, to be available in select markets for an average price of $24.

Sporting a longer design to accommodate larger buttons for easier navigation, dialing and texting, the new Nokias are expected to impress with battery life, promised last for weeks on a single charge. Noted is also their wireless FM radio and most importantly, the fact that they both have the classic Snake game.

The Nokia 125 is described as having an ergonomic design and durable finish fit for everyday life. In addition to its aforementioned long-lasting battery life, the phone has enough storage for up to 2,000 contacts and 500 SMS messages.

The Nokia 150 has additional features such as Bluetooth, an MP3 player and 32GB of storage for songs and photos taken with its VGA camera, which also sports a flash. HMD says that much like the 125, the Nokia 150 is also plenty durable and ergonomic, with its polycarbonate exterior.

The announcement of the phones is accompanied by the following quote from Juho Sarvikas, Cheif Product Officer of HMD Global:
"Feature phones remain a popular choice for consumers and businesses alike and we know that ergonomic design is important to our customers. So we’ve developed a brand-new form factor for the category, with a design that maximises usability. At the same time, we’re bringing large 2.4” screens to the most affordable price points yet. Both phones offer a simple, yet extremely reliable experience – with the Nokia 150 packing multimedia features and a battery that lets you talk all day and night, while the stand-by time lasts for weeks.”

