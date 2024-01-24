The first Nokia-branded phone is finally getting the Android 14 update
Unfortunately, HMD Global, the Finnish company making Nokia-branded phones, has been pretty slow when it comes to delivering Android 14 updates to its devices. In fact, none of the Nokia-branded phones that theoretically would qualify for an Android 14 upgrade received the update.
It probably has something to do with the fact that HMD Global is gearing up to launch its own smartphone brand, which will also be officially available in the United States through various carriers and retailers.
As far as availability goes, India is the only country confirmed where Nokia G42 5G users managed to capture the update at the moment. However, HMD Global will expand its availability to more countries in the coming weeks.
That being said, HMD Global has finally kicked off the Android 14 rollout, and the first smartphone to get the update is the Nokia G42 5G (via NPU). The update weighs in at nearly 2.7GB, so it’s a pretty sizable download. It also includes the December 2023 security patch, which is quite nice.
A few more Nokia-branded phones running on Android 14 have been spotted on Geekbench lately, so we hope they will start getting the update too. The two phones that made headlines recently in relation to Android 14 are the Nokia G605 5G and Nokia X30 5G, so if you own either of the two, you probably won’t have to wait too long for the update.
