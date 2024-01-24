Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $750 off the new device with a trade-in. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 eCert alongside your preorder.

The first Nokia-branded phone is finally getting the Android 14 update

Nokia Software updates
@cosminvasile
The first Nokia-branded phone is finally getting the Android 14 update
Unfortunately, HMD Global, the Finnish company making Nokia-branded phones, has been pretty slow when it comes to delivering Android 14 updates to its devices. In fact, none of the Nokia-branded phones that theoretically would qualify for an Android 14 upgrade received the update.

It probably has something to do with the fact that HMD Global is gearing up to launch its own smartphone brand, which will also be officially available in the United States through various carriers and retailers.

That being said, HMD Global has finally kicked off the Android 14 rollout, and the first smartphone to get the update is the Nokia G42 5G (via NPU). The update weighs in at nearly 2.7GB, so it’s a pretty sizable download. It also includes the December 2023 security patch, which is quite nice.

As far as availability goes, India is the only country confirmed where Nokia G42 5G users managed to capture the update at the moment. However, HMD Global will expand its availability to more countries in the coming weeks.

A few more Nokia-branded phones running on Android 14 have been spotted on Geekbench lately, so we hope they will start getting the update too. The two phones that made headlines recently in relation to Android 14 are the Nokia G605 5G and Nokia X30 5G, so if you own either of the two, you probably won’t have to wait too long for the update.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart
The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer
Apple cropped Vision Pro photos to remove key part
Apple cropped Vision Pro photos to remove key part

Latest News

A single iOS app glitch may have cost an Android user almost $8000
A single iOS app glitch may have cost an Android user almost $8000
X introduces passkeys for iOS users in the US
X introduces passkeys for iOS users in the US
Check out Google's 'minty' new Pixel 8 Pro colorway before it officially goes on sale
Check out Google's 'minty' new Pixel 8 Pro colorway before it officially goes on sale
Nothing Phone (2) update brings more than a dozen improvements and bug fixes
Nothing Phone (2) update brings more than a dozen improvements and bug fixes
Skullcandy's newest noise-cancelling earbuds are on sale at an unprecedented 30 percent discount
Skullcandy's newest noise-cancelling earbuds are on sale at an unprecedented 30 percent discount
Xiaomi plans to return to the tablet market with some top-tier products
Xiaomi plans to return to the tablet market with some top-tier products
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless