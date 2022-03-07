Nokia manufacturer HMD Global is bowing out of the flagship race

HMD Global, which bought the license to the Nokia brand in 2016, is swearing off flagship phones for the foreseeable future.





The company last launched a true high-end smartphone, the multi-camera Nokia 9 PureView back in 2019. That itself was a delayed release date and late last year, the company backed off of its promise to update the phone to Android 11, and to make up for that, it offered a discount on another device.





High-end Nokia phones are off the table for now





Android Authority Talking to, HMD’s Head of Product Marketing Adam Ferguson had no qualms about admitting that making a premium $800 phone doesn't make sense for the company at the moment. He added that his company has no ambitions of engaging in a specs war with other industry players and prefer standing for something very different.





If you are wondering what that differentiator might be, look no further than the recent MWC conference where the company only announced affordable, 4G-only phones. The Barcelona trade show was earlier a place where the company held major product announcements. Before that, at CES, the company had revealed five sub-$250 phones, and only one of them is 5G-ready.





In mid-2018, Nokia was the eighth most popular smartphone vendor in the world, but sales started declining soon after. Right now, it's the 11th biggest vendor in terms of sales.





The situation has been getting better recently , with the company reporting that sales of smartphones increased 41 percent year on year in 2021. The last quarter of 2021 was HMD Global's most profitable quarter on record.





Still, the company believes it's best to focus on manufacturing feature phones and entry-level and mid-range handsets that are long-lasting and offer a multi-day battery life.





In an interview with the PA news agency, Ferguson said the company wants to "get the fundamentals right" and its newly revealed C21 Plus and C2 smartphones, which start at £100 (~$132) and £75 (~$99), respectively, are all about reliability.









Ferguson has also attributed the recent impressive revenue growth to this new strategy.









This isn't the first time that HMD Global has talked about sitting out the premium race. Late last year, the company said premium phones were out of reach and that it would concentrate mostly on €100 (~$109) to €200 (~$218) phones.