Nokia’s mid-range G20 is getting Android 12
The G20 is one of the not so many mid-range Nokia smartphones introduced in the US last year. Since the phone was launched on the market just one year ago, it was just a matter of time before HMD Global would provide users with the highly-anticipated Android 12 update.
According to a new report, Nokia G20 is now getting Android 12 in Austria. While it’s hard to predict when and where the update will become available, it’s safe to assume that the rollout will continue in that all Nokia G20 owners will be able to upgrade to Android 12 in the coming weeks.
As expected, this is a massive update that weighs in at nearly 2GB. Also, the update contains the May security patch, the latest HMD could include at the moment. Do let us know in the comments if you’ve been able to update your Nokia G20 to Android 12 and from where you’re hailing.
Nokia G20 main highlights
- Display: 6.52-inch IPS LCD (720 x 1600 pixels)
- CPU: 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek MT67655G Helio G35
- Memory: 4/64GB RAM, 4/128GB RAM
- Camera: 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP
- OS: Android 11, upgradeable to Android 12
- Battery: 5,050 mAh
