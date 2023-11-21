Best Buy's killer Nokia G100 'clearance' deal has landed just in time for Thanksgiving





There aren't a lot of decent Android phones you can get for as little as $100 with no strings attached this Black Friday ... season, but the Nokia G100 is today joining that exclusive club by going an unprecedented 50 percent off its $199.99 list price in an unlocked variant with no upfront carrier activation required.

Released around a year ago, this undeniably respectable 6.52-inch mid-ranger essentially goes up against Motorola's slightly newer Released around a year ago, this undeniably respectable 6.52-inch mid-ranger essentially goes up against Motorola's slightly newer Moto G Play (2023) model while undercutting pretty much all other candidates for the title of best budget phone out there right now.





By no means a screamer from either a processing power or cellular speed standpoint, the non-5G-enabled Nokia G100 does pack a decidedly more impressive Snapdragon 662 chipset than the aforementioned ultra-low-cost Moto soldier.





Meanwhile, the rear-facing cameras on the two ultra-affordable Android handsets are more or less equally bad, with the Moto G Play (2023) holding an important advantage in the screen refresh rate department thanks to 90Hz technology.





But the $99.99 Nokia G100 more than makes up for its 60Hz display limitation with a very generous 128 gigs of internal storage space and a surprisingly decent 4GB RAM count. The phone's key selling point is probably that 5,000mAh battery that promises to keep the lights on for up to two days between charges, with the number one flaw being the lack of an Android 13 update guarantee.





If you think you can live with two year-old Android 12 software, you might want to hurry and order the G100 while possible, as this latest Best Buy promotion is technically marked as a "clearance" thing rather than a Black Friday 2023 affair, meaning that the bargain-priced Nokia device could go out of stock for good at any moment.

If you don't have much to be thankful for this year or simply want to add one last-minute item to that list, Best Buy appears to have just kicked off a holiday sale destined to put a big smile on the faces of many of its most cash-strapped shoppers.