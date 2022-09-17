No USB-C! Portless iPhone 15: Apple drops five major hints live on air before killing charging port!

port situation

However, that was four months ago! And while I don't necessarily have a reason not to trust Kuo's supply chain analysis, I happen to have a strange gut feeling that Apple will pull another courageous "headphone jack/SIM card tray" trick on all of us!

So, here are the top five reasons why (as of right now), I do not see the iPhone 15 adopting USB-C and why I expect iPhone 15 and/or iPhone 16 to move straight to being completely... portless .

Apple's way or the highway - iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island is another reminder that Apple won't play by the rules





Apple (still) puts profits first and everything else second, and USB-C won't be as profitable as MagSafe





How will iPhone 15 charge, and how can Apple avoid the EU's USB-C mandate: The EU's USB-C law isn't as scary as you might've thought!





Fast charging and faster data transfer are one of the main benefits of USB-C, and by the looks of it, Apple doesn't think they are key to the user experience on past and new iPhones. So, fans of proper fast-charging, like me, would have to wait until Cupertino is able to invent its own version of the tech.This one's a bit of a stretch, but wouldn't you agree that a big part of Apple's rascal behavior as a company is that it likes things to be done on its own terms and conditions? The iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island is just another reminder that Apple is stubborn and won't adhere to any industry standards.You see, if we accept that the iPhone's moving towards a "full-screen" future, wouldn't it be much easier and quicker for Apple to drop Face ID altogether; give iPhone 14 Pro an under-display fingerprint reader and a tiny punch-hole selfie camera in the middle - like a Galaxy S22, and call it a day (for now)?But no! It appears that Apple hasof a future with Face ID on iPhone. Tim Cook & Co have a plan, and they follow it, and if that means the iPhone 14 Pro will have a huge pill-shaped cutout on its display instead of a tiny punch-hole, then it will. The Lightning - USB-C - Portless situation isn't all too different.The last but certainly not least important hint for "iPhone 15 without USB-C" is that.... In fact, a very successful one. One of the most successful (legal) businesses the world's ever seen.See, Tim Cook & Co weren't afraid to send EU & UK iPhone 14 pricesin order to maintain and possibly increase their margins in the midst of the financial crisis. iPad and MacBook prices are also expected to shoot up this fall. Apple's even increasing prices on old products like the iPhone SE!So, knowing that Cupertino makes a good (or even a great) commission on all things/accessories Lightning and MagSafe, why would Californians give it all up for USB-C if they can keep making the same amount of money or even more if the iPhone was portless?So, to make things clear, iPhones and AirPods sold in the EU will indeed be required to switch to using USB-C ports by the fall of 2024. It's written in the law now.None of this means that switching to USB-C will be Apple's only option for iPhone 15/iPhone 16.