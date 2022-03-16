This year's top Samsung Galaxy A model may be a no-show at tomorrow's event

Samsung's next mobile event is tomorrow where the company is expected to lift the lid off its new mid-range A series phones. It was being assumed that we would get to see the Galaxy A73, A53, and A33 during the event, but that might not be the case.









The Galaxy A53 and A33, do seem closer to launch. Retail listings have popped up for the A53 already and we have also seen its real-world images and video , some of which have been taken down. The A33 leaked in full just yesterday.





Last year's Galaxy A72 and A52 were quite similar, and if rumors are to be believed, the A73 and A53 will also be in the same league.





The A53 will seemingly feature a 6.52-inches screen, the unannounced Exynos 1280 chip, a quad-camera array with a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, a 5MP macro unit, and a 5MP depth sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery.





The Galaxy A73 may feature a somewhat bigger 6.7-inch screen, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G which has roughly the same specs as the Exynos 1280, and the same camera setup as the A53. The phone is rumored to offer a bigger 5,000mAh battery though.





Does that mean Samsung has scrapped the A7x models? Not at all, per Blass. It is very much on the cards and will apparently be released later this year.





Whether this was the plan all along or Samsung has decided to delay the launch to make some changes is not known. Samsung's best budget phones drive a hefty chunk of sales and with the Apple iPhone SE 3 out now, the South Korean giant certainly needs to up its game to prevent its fans from defecting to iOS, something analysts think could definitely happen.