New leak reveals the Galaxy A33 in full two days ahead of official announcement

Galaxy A33 leaks in full just two days ahead of Samsung's official unveiling





it gets official. Now, with that being said, onto the leak! This leak come from Appuals , and it shows the four colors the Galaxy A33 will bring, as well as listing all the specs the device is expected to rock. However, keep in mind that nothing is 100% official... you know, beforeofficial. Now, with that being said, onto the leak!





According to the leak, the phone comes in four fresh colors: blue, peach, white, and your standard black. Here's how those will reportedly look like:









The Galaxy A33 will reportedly rock a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, and it will sport a Full HD+ resolution with a fast 90Hz refresh rate for smooth animations.

