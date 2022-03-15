New leak reveals the Galaxy A33 in full two days ahead of official announcement

New leak reveals the Galaxy A33 in full two days ahead of official announcement0
Galaxy A33 leaks in full just two days ahead of Samsung's official unveiling
This leak come from Appuals, and it shows the four colors the Galaxy A33 will bring, as well as listing all the specs the device is expected to rock. However, keep in mind that nothing is 100% official... you know, before it gets official. Now, with that being said, onto the leak!
According to the leak, the phone comes in four fresh colors: blue, peach, white, and your standard black. Here's how those will reportedly look like:
The Galaxy A33 will reportedly rock a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, and it will sport a Full HD+ resolution with a fast 90Hz refresh rate for smooth animations.
Interestingly enough, the Galaxy A33's display, at least according to this leak, will be a bit smaller than that of its predecessor, the Galaxy A32, which sported a 6.5-inch display. However, it did not have the smooth 90Hz refresh rate, so it seems Samsung is upping its mid-range game here.
On the other hand, the Galaxy A33 5G will measure 159.7 x 74 x 8.1 mm and weigh 186g (6.56 oz), so it will be lighter than its predecessor (for reference, the Galaxy A23 weighs in at 205.0g (7.23 oz).
The display is reportedly going to be protected by Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the Galaxy A33 will most likely rock a new mid-range Exynos chipset: Exynos 1280. The publication mentions that this processor will also power another phone from the lineup, the Galaxy A53. The report claims that this will be an octa-core processor with a clock speed of 2GHz, capable of going to 2.4GHz clock speeds.
Pretty much, it seems the phone will be quite capable for a mid-ranger. For multitasking, you get a generous 6GB of RAM with a storage of 128GB.
In terms of camera, the mid-ranger won't disappoint either, at least judging by the leaked specs. The main camera will be a 48MP one with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for clearer and crisper images. Complementing the main camera, there will be an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth camera for portrait shots.
The report also adds that the main camera will have an aperture of f/1.8, while the front camera will have an f/2.2 aperture.
But that's not all. The phone will reportedly support 4K with 30fps for video recording. On the front, it will have a 13MP selfie camera.
Powering it there will reportedly be a big 5,000mAh battery cell with support for 25W fast charging. The Galaxy A33 will come with Android 12 out of the box, with Samsung's custom skin One UI 4.1. On top of that, the phone is said to rock an IP67 rating to protect it from dust and accidental drops in your sink (hope you will never have to test it). Stereo speakers and an under-display fingerprint sensor complement the midranger's setup.
In terms of connectivity, the Galaxy A33 is said to support 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and to have a USB Type-C port for charging. The report claims the phone will be priced at €379 in Europe.
We expect the Galaxy A33 to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy A53 and A73 during Samsung's online event, which is officially scheduled for March 17 at 10 am ET. The event will be available for watching on Samsung's YouTube channel or on Samsung's official website.
