Galaxy A53 gets a surprise - albeit unofficial - reveal, on sale already

With the flagship Galaxy S22 series launch out of the way, Samsung is now gearing up to release mid-tier phones on March 17 . We can expect to see the Galaxy A33, Galaxy A53 , and Galaxy A73 during the forthcoming Galaxy A event. One of those phones has been unofficially unveiled already and is also now available in a couple of markets.





The Galaxy A53 is rumored to feature the unannounced Samsung-made Exynos 1280 chip which rumors indicate will be aimed at midrange phones, a 6.52-inches screen, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP main camera, and possibly the same 4,500mAh battery as the outgoing model.





YouTube's Đức Khánh Channel has already posted a brief unboxing video, which indicates the phone has somehow already made it to Vietnam. There are a few surprises as the phone looks the same as the Galaxy A52, meaning we get to see the symmetrical thin bezels, a hole-punch cutout for the front camera, and a rectangular camera bump which is expected to feature a 12MP ultrawide sensor, a 5MP macro unit, and a 5MP depth sensor in addition to the aforementioned primary snapper.









If you think it's bold of the YouTuber to post an unboxing video ahead of the official launch, and judging by the sound effects they do seem proud of their accomplishment, there is more. Some retailers in Kenya are now selling the phone. The listings have also revealed some other specs, including a 32MP selfie camera and Android 12 with One UI 4 on top. In Kenya, the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs around KSH 45,500 (~$398).





Per an earlier leak, the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will go for €469 (~$514) in Italy . For comparison, the 4GB/128GB Galaxy A52 5G was introduced for $500 or £399, so it seems that its successor's price will be in the same ballpark.





The Galaxy A50 and its follow up model A51 were the fourth most popular smartphones in 2019 and 2020, respectively, but the A52 didn't continue the streak , so it will be interesting to see if a new chipset and a higher 120Hz refresh rate would be enough to catapult Samsung's new midrange back into the top ten charts.