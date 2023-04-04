The Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e and others lose support for Android security updates





You might notice that the support page shows that the Galaxy S10 5G and the Galaxy S10 Lite are still on the list to receive quarterly Android security updates. That's because they were released later than the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e. Other models that no longer receive the security updates include the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 handsets, both of which were released in 2019.







Recently, most Galaxy S10 series owners received the all-important March security update. The reason why it is so important is that it patches a critical flaw in the Exynos modem that could allow an attacker armed with just the victim's phone number, to break into that device and "...remotely compromise a phone at the baseband level with no user interaction."









Other changes listed on the support page show that the OG Galaxy Z Flip will now be limited to quarterly security updates instead of receiving monthly patches. That aligns the Galaxy Z Flip with the OG Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Fold 5G. Three mid-range models, the Galaxy A72, Galaxy M62, and Galaxy F62 will now receive the security update twice a year (every six months) instead of quarterly.



