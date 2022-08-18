No Android 13 for the Galaxy S10 series, but the August security update is here





The firmware in question is rolling out under the G97XFXXSGHVH2 build number, this update is merely a bug-squashing update that aims to get rid of over 60 privacy and security vulnerabilities, half of which are general Android OS issues and the other half "Galaxy-exclusive" bugs. Included in the bug squashing list are related to critical problems with Samsung DeX, Knox VPN, Bluetooth, NFC, Wi-Fi, and a rather serious MAC address leak, among others.









As Android 13 isn't that much of a revolutionary upgrade over Android 12, we'd say the Galaxy S10 family is left in rather good hands, with Samsung still releasing regular security patches to its older devices.