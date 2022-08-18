 No Android 13 for the Galaxy S10 series, but the August security update is here - PhoneArena
While Android 13 will sadly remain a pipe's dream for Galaxy S10, S10+, and Galaxy S10e users, Samsung is currently rolling out the August security update patch to its 2019 crop of ex-flagships. Currently rolling out in certain portions of the EU, like Germany, Greece, Luxembourg, Poland, Switzerland, and the Nordic region, the update will eventually arrive to the rest of the EU and the US, including all other regions in which the phones were sold.

The firmware in question is rolling out under the G97XFXXSGHVH2 build number, this update is merely a bug-squashing update that aims to get rid of over 60 privacy and security vulnerabilities, half of which are general Android OS issues and the other half "Galaxy-exclusive" bugs. Included in the bug squashing list are related to critical problems with Samsung DeX, Knox VPN, Bluetooth, NFC, Wi-Fi, and a rather serious MAC address leak, among others. 

The Galaxy S10 family was released in early 2019, so it's well past the software update support window that an Android flagship enjoys. In fact, the Galaxy S10 series arrived with Android 9 Pie and subsequently received Android 10, Android 11, and Android 12. Say what you want, but that's a great run! The Galaxy S10-series was also the one that debuted Samsung's current One UI interface, supplanting the Samsung Experience interface that was used before. 

As Android 13 isn't that much of a revolutionary upgrade over Android 12, we'd say the Galaxy S10 family is left in rather good hands, with Samsung still releasing regular security patches to its older devices. 
