Samsung starts rolling out camera update for Galaxy S20 series
Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra, TizenHelp reports. The firmware version is different for each of these updates, but it's probably not important as long as you get the update.
What's important though is that some of the Galaxy S20 owners that installed the update claim the camera performance improved. For example, the autofocus and manual focus perform better than before, among other things.
Also, the changelog mentions that the update should improve touch gestures to further improve user experience. The update weighs in at 250MB, so it's not really a large download. We expect a broader rollout of the Galaxy S20 update in the next couple of days, so if you receive your phone tomorrow, March 6, you should check whether or not it's available, especially if you own the Galaxy S20 Ultra.
