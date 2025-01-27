The next Nothing phone, possibly the Phone (3), has its official launch date
There have been whispers for a while about Carl Pei's company, Nothing, working on the next-gen Nothing Phone (3), and a recent leak hinted it would debut in the first quarter of 2025. Now, the launch date for the phone has been confirmed.
Nothing has shared the launch date of what is believed to be the Nothing Phone (3), and it is March 4. True to its style, the company has already started teasing the device, with the latest teaser not only revealing the launch date but also hinting at a design change, particularly with the back camera.
The Phone (3) might launch with a conversational AI assistant, possibly one powered by ChatGPT, considering the company's existing partnership with OpenAI, the creators of the popular chatbot.
Other than what we've already discussed, there's not much else known about the upcoming phone, but I'm sure Nothing will keep the teasers coming. And hey, if you're looking for an Android phone with some personality, the Nothing Phone (3) should definitely be on your radar.
Power in Perspective. 4 March 10:00 GMT. pic.twitter.com/D10WiYwov0— Nothing (@nothing) January 27, 2025
The teaser seems to give a glimpse of the rear camera setup on the Nothing Phone (3), and from what we can see, it looks like the phone will feature three rear cameras – a first for a Nothing device. The post's title, "Power in Perspective," suggests the possibility of a third telephoto lens joining the main and ultra-wide angle sensors.
Recently, Nothing shared a series of photos labeled "WIP" (work in progress), and while the sketches clearly show some creative chaos, they give us a good idea of the design direction for the phone's rear panel. Further supported by the latest teaser, it looks like the Nothing Phone (3) will keep the Glyph Interface, which isn't surprising since it's been one of the standout features of the brand's previous phones like Nothing Phone (2) or Nothing Phone (2a).
WIP pic.twitter.com/L3c5K356W0— Nothing (@nothing) January 23, 2025
The Nothing Phone (3) is set to be the company's first flagship. Until now, Nothing's phones have been mid-range, but this new model is expected to feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. I think this makes sense, as the Phone (3) will mark Nothing's first step into AI-powered features, and a powerful processor is essential for smooth AI performance.
Focusing on AI is a smart move for Nothing, as its competitors have already jumped on the AI bandwagon. Google's Pixel series revolves around AI, Samsung made AI a major focus with the Galaxy S25 series, and Apple is clearly invested in its Apple Intelligence features for its current and future iPhones. For Nothing to remain competitive, embracing AI just makes sense.
