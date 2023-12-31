Razr+ sequel could get chip upgrade, "stunning" new design, AI capabilities

Save $350 on the Motorola Razr Plus with an eligible trade-in



Besides a chipset upgrade, the Razr Plus (2024) is expected to receive a "stunning" design overhaul. That comes on the heels of last year's changes to the clamshell foldable which included the larger 3.6-inch external Quick View display on the Razr Plus (2023) covering the entire rear panel when folded. The Quick View external screen is so useful that you could probably keep the phone folded close all day, use the external screen only, and still have an enjoyable experience with the device.





The current Razr Plus (2023) is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. But if the next iteration of the Razr Plus is going to be able to handle all of the AI tasks thrown at it without breaking a sweat, a more capable application processor (AP) needs to be found under the hood such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 AP.









We'd expect to see Motorola keep much of the current specs for next year's Razr Plus (2024) including the 6.9-inch internal plastic OLED display that features a 1080 x 2640 FHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.







You can currently pick up the Razr Plus (2023) from Motorola for $699.99 which includes a $300 or 30% discount. Color options include Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, Peach Fuzz, and Viva Magenta.





Lenovo China's Chen says that Lenovo's custom AI features will be found next year on all Motorola flagship phones, Moto G mid-range models, and the sequel to the Razr Plus. Keep in mind that Chen might have been speaking about the Chinese versions of these handsets.





