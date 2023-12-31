Razr+ sequel could get chip upgrade, "stunning" new design, AI capabilities

Google Pixel 8 - just $549 at Best Buy!

Next year, Motorola handsets will benefit from having the processing power needed to handle AI-related tasks. That's the word from Lenovo China's head of mobile devices Chen Jin who wrote this on China's Weibo social-media platform (via NotebookCheck). If Motorola's 2024 smartphone line is equipped with silicon powerful enough to handle AI-related tasks, that could indicate that the 2024 Razr Plus will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 application processor.

The Motorola Razr Plus can be yours from Motorola for as low as $649 with an eligible trade-in. Motorola gives customers a $200 additional discount on top of their trade-in value if they return a previous Razr phone when purchasing the new device. The Razr Plus is available in Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, and Viva Magenta.
Besides a chipset upgrade, the Razr Plus (2024) is expected to receive a "stunning" design overhaul. That comes on the heels of last year's changes to the clamshell foldable which included the larger 3.6-inch external Quick View display on the Razr Plus (2023) covering the entire rear panel when folded. The Quick View external screen is so useful that you could probably keep the phone folded close all day, use the external screen only, and still have an enjoyable experience with the device.

The current Razr Plus (2023) is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. But if the next iteration of the Razr Plus is going to be able to handle all of the AI tasks thrown at it without breaking a sweat, a more capable application processor (AP) needs to be found under the hood such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 AP. 

The 3.6-inch external Quick View display on the Razr Plus

We'd expect to see Motorola keep much of the current specs for next year's Razr Plus (2024) including the 6.9-inch internal plastic OLED display that features a 1080 x 2640 FHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

You can currently pick up the Razr Plus (2023) from Motorola for $699.99 which includes a $300 or 30% discount. Color options include Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, Peach Fuzz, and Viva Magenta.

Lenovo China's Chen says that Lenovo's custom AI features will be found next year on all Motorola flagship phones, Moto G mid-range models, and the sequel to the Razr Plus. Keep in mind that Chen might have been speaking about the Chinese versions of these handsets.

Motorola might not be the only company adding AI features to foldable phones next year. With Samsung already planning to add some cool AI features to the Galaxy S24 flagship series, perhaps some of those features will be available for Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 users.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless